England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and second Old Trafford Test updates today following the exploits of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes





Ben Foakes made a career-best 113 and was unbeaten when England declared at 415-9 (AFP via Getty Images) Ben Stokes made his first century as England captain when he and Ben Foakes put the hosts in a leading position on day two of the second Test against South Africa. Stokes made 103 on day two at Old Trafford, giving his team a crisp 169 lead before hollowing out six balls later. England were still four runs down when he met Foakes (69 no) in the morning session and the pair eventually split at 320-6. Stokes hit three sixes and six fours, but a 63.19 stroke rate told a better story about the balance he managed to find between power and poise. Foakes would then reach a century himself – his second for England – after his skipper’s departure and although wickets fell on the other side, he was unbeaten at a career best 113 when Stokes declared at 415-9 of the day towards the end , with a lead of 264. South Africa is in real battle, but Sarel Erwee and Dean Elgar stuck together at the end and will be hitting their side back in the game tomorrow morning. England vs South Africa South Africa 151 all the way on the first day; England 111-3 at punches

FROM! Jonny Bairstow 49 (63), ct Sarel Erwee, b. Anrich Nortje, England 134-4 (33.4)

FROM! Zak Crawley 38 (101), ct. Kyle Verreynne, b. Anrich Nortje, England 147-5 (35.4)

Lunch! England (212/5) leads South Africa (151ao) by 61 runs

Tea! England 308/5 (86), B Stokes 98, B Foakes 61, K Rabada 1-86 (20)

100 for Ben Stokes! England 311/5 (87.2)

FROM! Ben Stokes 103 (163), ct. Dean Elgar, b. Kagiso Rabada, England 320/6 (89.2)

100 for Ben Foakes! England 394/7 (102)

FROM! Jack Leach 11 (17) b. Keshav Maharaj, England 415-9 (106.4)

DECLARED! England declare at 415-9, a 264 run lead

BUMP! South Africa (151ao & 23/0) course England (415/9p) with 241 runs 1661535911 stomp! South Africa (151ao & 23/0) course England (415/9p) with 241 runs That’s pretty much the end of our coverage tonight of another excellent day for England. Can South Africa show some bat batting and fight back in this game? Join us tomorrow morning to find out. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> Centuries of Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes have given England complete control Stokes hit 103 as he and Foakes led their side to a commanding 264 lead in the first innings. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:45 PM 1661535542 Ben Foakes speaks to Sky Sports after his first Test century in England Awesome. There was a bit of relief, but I’m really overjoyed. I got one in my first game and then had to wait a while – they are hard to find. The whole trip makes you really appreciate it. [Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum] are just so clear in what they expect of you, just let go and do it your way. They are so supportive. Obviously it’s not easy – they have a fantastic bowling attack and it was tough out there. The whole day was really great, it was so loud and it really encourages you. i think this one [was more rewarding that my first in Galle]. Fairytale-like it doesn’t get much better on debut, but you don’t know what’s coming. You don’t have the hardships behind you, all the trials and tribulations. Once the ball went soft, it was actually quite difficult to score. I was just trying to get into a rhythm, little technical things that I worked on. I wanted to play a little more like I do, wait for the ball and play late. It’s a hard wicket against back swing because it stays low and they could move it either way which was hard. They bowl pretty well, I thought. The way Stokesy went from 50 to 100 quickly took the pressure off me. Day one it seemed like there was a bit of moisture on top so it cut quickly. Today felt more like a dry squeeze. When we were hitting, the grass was a bit burnt, so it slowed down, and then one just shot through. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:39 PM 1661534824 BUMP! South Africa (151ao & 23/0) course England (415/9p) with 241 runs Centurions Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes lead a contented England. They once again dominated proceedings in Manchester, building a lead of over 250 thanks to two fine hands from their rhyming pair. South Africa is in real battle, but Sarel Erwee and Dean Elgar are sticking together at the close and will be hitting their side back in the game tomorrow morning. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:27 PM 1661534648 CLOSE PLAYING! South Africa 23/0 (9), S Erwee 12, D Elgar 11, J Leach 0-3 (3) Ben Stokes shuffles his close-in fielders, two slips, two leg slips, and still Pope under the cover on short leg. Elgar drops his knee at the last ball of the day so it doesn’t hurt him, and South Africa survived until stumps, 241 behind. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:24 PM 1661534563 South Africa 23/0 (8.4), S Erwee 12, D Elgar 11, J Leach 0-3 (2.4) Leach continues, and there’s a shiver of excitement as both Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes claim a leg-side looped catch, but that’s coming straight from Dean Elgar’s path, Another scream! A real head start as Elgar is square but out of reach for a first dive! Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:22 PM 1661534428 South Africa 21/0 (8), S Erwee 12, D Elgar 9, O Robinson 0-15 (4) The stands are just starting to empty as Ollie Robinson is nicely cut for four by Dean Elgar. Anrich Nortje is South Africa’s night watchman and watches Robinson get one to hold his line and defeat Elgars again. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:20 PM 1661534191 South Africa 14-0 (7), S Erwee 10, D Elgar 4, J Leach 0-1 (2) Sarel Erwee steps over his stumps and touches Jack Leach, which may encourage the left arm spinner to shoot a few through. A girl, for now, with little to unnecessary trouble the bigger of the South African left-handed openers. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:16 PM 1661534031 South Africa 14-0 (6), S Erwee 10, D Elgar 4, O Robinson 0-8 (3) A third left for Ollie Robinson. Erwee hits the covers with a single before Elgar is whipped away with movement and his bat dangles in front of him like a fishing rod. A little extra bounce too. There will be three more tonight. Harry Latham-CoyleAugust 26, 2022 6:13 PM 1661533713 South Africa 13-0 (5), S Erwee 9, D Elgar 4, Jack Leach 0-1 (1) Another huge shout out from England as Sarel Erwee stands on his arms – not the call again and no rating! A little bit of turn for Leach, but not enough, according to the umpire…who is undeniably right by following the ball. The fielders gather tightly as Elgar faces, a slip, leg slip, short leg, catch mid-on off the strip and also a short midwicket for good measure. The South African captain calmly knocks away a few shorter Leach balls. Harry Latham-Coyle26 August 2022 18:08 1661533490 South Africa 12-0 (4), S Erwee 8, D Elgar 4, O Robinson 0-7 (2) Two off-line balls from Robinson, one on Erwee’s pads, another outside Elgars off the stump, and the South African opening pair take a three and a two. Aha – an early change from England, with Jack Leach getting a bowl with the new ball. I think tonight we will see four bowlers being used. Harry Latham-Coyle26 August 2022 18:04

