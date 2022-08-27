The future is now for Cade McNamara and Michigan Football

It was a long off-season for Michigan Football after a very successful 2021.

A cold winter, a spring and a sweltering summer have all happened since Michigan played Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

There was off-season conditioning, which players started shortly after the end of the season. Then there were spring practices and now the team is well into fall camp with their first game on September 3.

This distance in time has allowed new playmakers to emerge and leaders such as team captain and quarterback Cade McNamara to hone his craft.

I’ve definitely gotten a lot better than last year around this time, or even the end of the season last year, McNamara said on Thursday. I recognize that and of course my teammates do too.

McNamara said he pushed the ball to the field, his mechanics are very clean, and he was accurate in camp and didn’t miss often. McNamaras is doing well on defense, his chemistry with the plethora of options at the receiver has also improved.

“I think I’m playing by far the best football I’ve ever had in my life,” McNamara said.

McNamara will have to continue to play the best football of his life if Michigan wants to get back into the playoffs and win a Big Ten Championship. McNamara says the team is really ready, and that’s a necessary mindset going into the season.

While you might look at the non-conference schedule (home games against Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut) as three easy wins for the Wolverines, Michigan and McNamara won’t have that kind of thinking.

McNamara, who could end up being the bona fide starter all season, still has JJ McCarthy pushing him for reps. The quarterback league seems to have gotten the best of both quarterbacks, with Nickelback/Receiver Mike Sainristil saying the two are still neck and neck in practice.

When McNamara takes the field against Colorado State and another opponent, he will want to deal as much damage as possible and keep McCarthy off the field as much as possible. There is no easing into the season, driving at full speed right away is absolutely necessary and is the standard for him and the team.

McNamara acknowledged the competition was a source of motivation, but instead of making it about him, he used it as an example of what the team will be going through together this season. The team will be questioned, the team will be questioned, and it’s up to the team to block out that noise and focus on winning goal number 1.

His fuel. Being able to deal with adversity is just something that just makes people better, your ability to deal with it will define you. And really not just for me, but also for this team, McNamara said. When this team faces setbacks this season, how we react will determine us. We were well aware of that and we really pushed that message.

McNamara will make a lot of big decisions for Michigans offense. His pre-snap recognition, his ability to line up the team correctly, hear when needed, make smart decisions once the ball snaps, there’s a lot that McNamara will be responsible for. And for defensive tackle and captain Mazi Smith, McNamara has the confidence and respect of his teammates.

You always want the guy who makes those decisions to be respected by the guys he makes the decisions for, Smith said. You always want to look at your quarterback and see someone who embodies the team and can bring the team together when needed and keep the team going.

McNamara has always been a focused quarterback, he always had a chip on his shoulder, and he used that to his advantage in high school and won Nevadas Gatorade Player of the Year. Now the cycle is repeating itself for McNamara in the collegiate ranks.

This quote from McNamara’s father lists the type of competitor he is.

Five years ago, if Bill Belichick had brought Cade into his office and said, Cade, we just think you’re not well, Cade would have walked out of that room and said, Dad, you don’t believe it: Bill Belichick doesn’t know anything about football.

Sainristil talked about when the team really started to see McNamara as a leader. Michigan trailed 17-0 to Rutgers in 2020, Joe Milton left the game and McNamara joined. McNamara had four touchdowns, ran for a touchdown and Michigan won 48-42 in triple overtime. This is tied to the biggest comeback in Michigan history.

After that game, McNamara gave a locker room speech that most Michigan fans know about, where he asked the team what happens if we win, huh? McNamara has solidified his status as leader since that night in 2020, but his message remains the same, as does his focus.