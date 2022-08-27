GIRLS TENNIS: Bemidji drops tight match-up with Hibbing star in doubles team – Bemidji Pioneer

BEMIDJI Doubles excellence was a vital part of the success of the Bemidji High School girls’ tennis teams in 2021, as the Lumberjacks won their second consecutive Section 8AA Championship.

So far in 2022 it has been more of the same for BHS, even with the departures of the doubles Paige Anderson, Chloe Hasbargen, Abby Johnson and Tatum Offerdahl.

For the second consecutive game, the new trio of Jacks’ doubles won each of their match-ups, this time giving Bemidji all three wins against Hibbing on Friday. Unfortunately for the Lumberjacks, Hibbing proved equally adept at singles, winning all four individual matchups to win the overall match 4-3.

Heavy loss, said BHS head coach Kyle Fodness. But in the same way it is also August. So when we walked away from practice yesterday, and when we walked away from the game today, we were talking about (how) now that we are least focused on wins and losses. This is when you set up our section mentality, which is: let’s get better.

Bemidji junior Maddie Jensen returns a volley in a No. 1 doubles match against Hibbing on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

It’s hard to beat a perfect record, which the Jacks doubles teams have set so far this season. On Friday, No. 1 pair Maddie Jensen and Darby Neis won 6-4, 6-3, while No. 2 duo Kendal Midboe and Elena Peterson joined them 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 ( 8-6 ) win. no. 3 Group Noelle Mueller and Sam Wood also won 6-1, 6-2.

It’s pretty important, Neis said of maintaining the double standard. We all do our part and just focus on our own game.

Neis has stepped into a leadership role as captain for her senior season, in addition to leading by example on the number 1 doubles field. She and Jensen anchored Bemidji (1-1) at No. 3 doubles in the 2021 section title run, but now the two veterans are being looked at to set the expectation for the rest of the doubles.

It’s been good, Neis said of the new experience. It was a little scary. It’s a little weird without the other players there, but we’re all pretty close. And so far it’s a good team.

Head coach Kyle Fodness offers encouragement while watching a singles match against Hibbing on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Fodness enjoyed seeing players like Neis embrace early this season to move into vacated leadership positions and higher positions on the ladder.

From an education and coaching side, you like to see it because it gives those people the opportunity to grow in those roles, Fodness said. They already have, they just weren’t on those jobs yet. Maddie and Darby were really a second or first doubles team mentality by the end of the year. They just played on the third lane. So it’s cool that they’re being recognized for that now.

The totality of the leadership burden doesn’t just fall on seniors like Neis, either. Fodness praised his older players for letting their younger teammates take responsibility for their role as well.

They’ve done very well, Fodness said of the seniors. Strangely, one characteristic of a good student leader allows others to become leaders too. They all do their very best to make the other players stronger. They don’t necessarily take them with them. They lead from within and they say, Hey, everybody, let’s go in the same direction together.

The Lumberjacks will face Crosby-Ironton and Parkers Prairie next in a triangular start at 11:30 am on Tuesday, August 30 at Parkers Prairie.

Bemidji sophomore Morgan Nyhusmoen looks set to hit a serve in a number 4 singles match against Hibbing on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Hibbing 4, Bemidji 3

singles

no. 1: Sullivan (HIB) defeats. Dondelinger, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

No. 2: Furin (HIB) def. Glen, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3: Rewertz (HIB) def. Eli. Peterson, 6-1, 6-3

No. 4: Vincent (HIB) defeats. Nyhusmoen, 6-1, 6-1

doubles

no. 1: Neis/Jensen (BHS) defeats. Valeri/Rasch, 6-4, 6-3

Know. 2: Midboe/Ele. Peterson (BHS) beats. Jaynes/Boben, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6)

No. 3: Mueller/Wood (BHS) def. McCormick/Bougalis, 6-1, 6-2

Bemidji eighth-grader Elizabeth Peterson returns a volley in a No. 3 singles match against Hibbing on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer