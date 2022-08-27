Field hockey trumps Providence, 2-1, in season opener





Next game: in New Hampshire 28-8-2022 | 1 O’CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON Aug 28 (Sun) / 1 p.m. Bee New Hampshire History NEWTON, Mass. The Boston University hockey team opened the 2022 season Friday afternoon with a 2-1 victory over Providence in a lightning-fast game at Newton Campus Field. Trailing 1-0 halfway through, the Terriers secured victory with goals in the junior quarter’s third quarter Tess Csejka and sophomore Payton Anderson . With 10:27 to go in the regulations, lightning struck the area and the game was halted for 3 hours and 22 minutes before the teams returned to the field. HOW IT HAPPENED PC used the first corner of the game to get to the board first as a first shot was saved by senior Caroline Kelly before Cami Crook grabbed the rebound and scored from eight yards on the right in the 13th minute.

before Cami Crook grabbed the rebound and scored from eight yards on the right in the 13th minute. The Terriers created a few chances in the second quarter, but shots from Csejka and junior Thalia Steenssens were stopped by Asia Porter from PC.

were stopped by Asia Porter from PC. Just before half time, the Friars threatened to extend the lead, but a close effort by Caroline Krebs went just wide.

A midfield turnover led to the tying goal as a freshman Martu Coulo stole the ball and pushed it to senior on the left Mikayla Crowley who found Csejka near the nearest post, where the junior lifted a shot past Porter’s range at 31:44.

stole the ball and pushed it to senior on the left who found Csejka near the nearest post, where the junior lifted a shot past Porter’s range at 31:44. BU earned a corner in the 42nd minute and used it to pocket the equalizer when Anderson fired a shot from the left side of the cage from the top of the circle on senior assists Ellie McIntyre and Steenssens.

and Steenssens. The Friars had the chance to equalize on a corner in the closing seconds of the third, but their effort went wide.

Neither team made a shot in the final quarter as the teams played the first 4:33 of the frame before lightning burst into the area to force the long delay. GAME NOTES This was the eighth consecutive season that the Terriers have won their opener.

BU had a 5-4 lead in shots on goal.

Kelly made a few saves in the first half for junior Kate Thomason played the second half and took the win while making one stop.

played the second half and took the win while making one stop. Porter had three saves for the visitors.

PC freshman Mia Stilley is the daughter of Danielle DeCoste, who earned All-America East and NFCHA All-Region honors at the BU. NEXT ONE The Terriers will be back in action Sunday (Aug. 28) when they visit New Hampshire.

Playtime in Durham is set at 1pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2022/8/26/field-hockey-tops-providence-2-1-in-season-opener.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos