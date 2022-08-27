Sports
Table tennis event for Nagaland Olympic completed | MorungExpress
Glimpse of table tennis event at 2nd Nagaland Olympic and Paralympic Games 2022 at Indoor TT Stadium Kohima on August 26. (Morung photo)
Our correspondent
Kohima | August 26
The Nagaland Table Tennis Association (NTTA) has completed the implementation of table tennis events for the 2nd Olympic and Paralympic Games of Nagaland 2022 at Indoor TT Stadium Kohima.
Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) Secretary General Abu Metha presented the medal to the winners during the medal ceremony this afternoon. Acknowledgments Suggested By NTTA Chairman Swelül Pucho
winners
men’s team
Gold– (Kohima) Seyievilie Seyie, Kevirielie Dzüvichü, Kelhouravi Vivian Rutsa, Meyinukshi Longkumer, Limasanen
Silver – (Chumoükedima) Toshi Imchen, Chonbenthung Ovung, Kevilevor Metha, Kevichatuo Liezietsu, Vicky Kumar Das
Bronze – (Dimapur) G Hekito, Hito Shohe, Imsumongba, Anuj Kumar Jain
women’s team
Gold – (Kohima) Zelhouneinuo Rame, Vichaduonuo Rame, Kesinuo Dzüvichü, Letsonuo Kire, Pekrusenuo Yiese
Silver – (Chumoukedima) Viphretuonuo Meze, Akuonuo K. Yhome, Sharon, Keneilhovinuo, Pongmei
Bronze – (Mokokchung) Kikarenla, Satemmongla Yaden, Putusenla, Wabenglemla Longkumer
Men’s Single
Gold – (Niuland) Ricky Hinglak
Silver – (Dimapur) Vicky Kumar
Bronze – (Kohima) Kevirielie Dzüvichü
Ladies Single
Gold – (Kohima) Kesinuo Dzüvichü
Silver – (Newland) Avitoli K Yepthomi
Bronze – (Dimapur) Akshita Sethi
Men’s doubles
Gold – (Kohima) Seyevilie Seyie & Kelhouravi Rutsa
Silver – (Dimapur) Ricky & L David
Bronze – (Phek) Tekhe & Tsakhe Kenye
Double ladies
Gold – (Kohima) Zelhouneinuo Rame & Kesinuo Dzüvichü
Silver – (Dimapur) Nancy Oinam & Akshita Sethi
Bronze – (Niuland) Hintoli & Avitoli K Yepthomi
Mixed Doubles
Gold– (Newland) Ricky & Avitoli K Yepthomi
Silver – (Kohima) Kelhouravi Vivian Rutsa & Vichaduonuo Rame
Bronze – (Dimapur) Anuj Kumar Jain & Akshita Sethi
