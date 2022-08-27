Gators open 2022 season with win over Ospreys





Next game: East Tennessee State University 27-8-2022 | 12.00 Aug 27 (Sat) / 12 noon East Tennessee State University Box score GAINESVILLE, Fla. The No. 15 Florida volleyball team opened the season on a high note on Friday, beating the North Florida Ospreys in four sets at Exactech Arena. North Florida took the first set 25-20, but the Gators answered with a come-from-behind 25-23 win in the second frame. The third and fourth sets were for Florida with UF claiming 25-15 and 25-13 wins to secure a 1-0 start to the season. With this win, Florida has now won 30 season openers, including six in a row. UF scored 56 kills in the four-setter, with Marina Markova posting a team-high 16 in her Gator debut. Merritt Beason Added 12 own kills followed by 11 from Bre Kelley . Gabrielle Essix posted a career-high nine kills in the match, while sophia victoria rounded out the scorers with five kills of their own. Three Gators recorded a batting percentage of over .300, with Kelley leading the way with a .688 clip (11-0-16). Markova finished with a 16-2-32 line for a .438 batting percentage and Essix posted a .533 clip, finishing with nine kills on 15 swings with one error. Alexis Stucky gave 36 assists in her first collegiate game, while Birdie Hendrickson added 10 assists of his own in the season opener. The Gators kept the Ospreys below a .200 (.195) success rate overnight, for a total of 6.0 blocks. Essix led the defensive effort to the net, scoring three blocks, while Kelley, Beason, Markova and Stucky each added two to the win. Elli McKissock controlled the backcourt defense in the libero jersey, representing 12 digs in the four-setter. Trinity Adams added a career high nine digs of its own, followed by six each of Emily Canaan Beason and Stucky. As a team, the Orange & Blue came to 11 service aces, led by three from both Canaan and Beason. The Gators return to action on Saturday, taking on ETSU and Virginia to close out the Gators Invitational. Florida takes on the Buccaneers at 12 noon and takes on the Cavaliers at 7:30 pm Records No. 15 Florida (1-0)

North Florida (0-1) How it happened The opening set of the 2022 campaign was a back-and-forth battle, with neither team leading more than two points until the Ospreys split after a 4-0 run to finish a Florida timeout. force at the 11-7 mark. The Gators came back to inside three at 14-11, but North Florida extended its lead to six points to force the frame’s second UF timeout at 18-12. A service run by Emily Canaan pulled the Gators back to within three, but UNF created a deficit that UF could not climb out and claimed the frame 25-20. Florida hit .290 in the frame but couldn’t keep the Ospreys below a .300 clip, with North Florida posting a .364 pass rate. Kelley and Markova posted a team-high four kills each.

pulled the Gators back to within three, but UNF created a deficit that UF could not climb out and claimed the frame 25-20. The second set began again with the two squads trading points, but with the frame tied 7-all, the Ospreys went on a 4-0 run to take a known 11-7 advantage. North Florida led by a whopping seven to 17-10, but the Gators broke away to narrow the deficit and tie the second set at 18-18. From then on, neither team had more than a point lead until Florida rose 24-22 and forced an Osprey timeout. North Florida got one back from the break, but an offensive foul drove Florida to comeback. The Gators batted .286 in the second set, holding North Florida at a .188 clip. Markova led the way with five kills, followed by three from Beason.

With a score of 5-5 in the third set, Beason led the Gators with a 6-0 run behind the service line to give Florida the comfortable 11-5 lead. From then on, it was all Florida, with the Gators leading by seven points at 20-13. UF rode to a 25-15 win to take the 2-1 lead in the game. Florida again won the batting percentage in the third set and came out on top with the .333 clip. Beason put in a team-high five kills in the frame, followed by three apiece from Essix and Victoria.

The Gators controlled the pace from the start in the fourth frame, with Kelley and Stucky combining behind the service line to give Florida the 7-1 lead. UF continued to extend its lead, pulling 10 ahead at 19-9. UNF got one back, but the Gators went on a 3-0 run to force an Osprey timeout at 22-10. Outside of timeout, Florida closed the game with a 25-13 win to secure the 30th season opening in the history of the program. UF hit an amazing .452 in the final frame, with Markova posting a set-high five kills. Kelley and Beason each added four in the set, while the defense held UNF to a total of six kills.

Florida moves to 1-0 against the Ospreys in program history Thoughts of Coach Wise “Tonight was such a great learning opportunity for our team because of how well North Florida played. Thanks to a team that played really well tonight.” Next one The Gators return to action on Saturday with a two-game slate

Florida takes on East Tennessee State University at noon and closes the competition against Virginia at 7:30 pm

Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network + No. 15 Florida vs. ETSU broadcast information

Date Time: August 27 | 12 o’clock

Live Stream: SEC Network+ | Live stats: Statistics broadcast | Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 AM Series Information No. 15 Florida vs. ETSU

pirates | 2021 season overview: 11-17, 7-9 South This is the first meeting between the Gators and the Buccaneers No. 15 Florida vs. Virginia

Date Time: August 27 | 7:30 pm

Live Stream: SEC Network+ | Live stats: Statistics broadcast | Radio: ESPN Gainesville 98.1 FM/850 AM Series Information No. 15 Florida vs. Virginia

Cavaliers | 2021 Season Review: 8-20, 1-17 ACC This is the fourth meeting between the Gators and the Cavaliers

Florida leads 3-0 (2-0 under Mary Wise )

) 3-set: 3-0 | 4-set: 0-0 | 5 Series: 0-0

Home: 3-0 | Out: 0-0 | Neutral: 0-0

