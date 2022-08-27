Can coach Mike Babcock find his way back into the NHL?





Would an NHL team consider hiring Mike Babcock as a coach? That question surfaced on Thursday when Babcock resigned as head men’s hockey coach at the University of Saskatchewan. Babcock, 59, has an impressive NHL resume. It includes 17 seasons as head coach, a Stanley Cup Championship (2008) and two Olympic gold medals as Canada’s coach (2010 and 2014). But he has been out of the NHL since the 2019-20 season when the Toronto Maple Leafs fired him after 23 games. His reputation has also been tarnished by allegations of assault against players in both Toronto and Detroit. Since his discharge from Toronto, Babcock’s name hasn’t circulated in coaching rumors as often as it should based on his track record. Ten teams switched heads this season and his name didn’t circulate much as a serious candidate. The Maple Leafs are still paying Babcock on the eight-season contract he signed in 2015. He was only in his fifth season with Toronto when he was fired. Babcock did not accept a salary to be a full-time coach at the University of Saskatchewan. The volunteer coach brought the Huskies to a 14-9 record. Saskatchewan lost a three-game streak to Calgary in the quarterfinals to Canada West. What’s next? Babcock’s associate coach Brandin Cote is the new interim head coach in Saskatchewan. Babcock once coached Cote with the Spokane Chiefs of the Western Hockey League. I believe he will improve the game and profile of the Huskies even further,” Babcock said. “I look forward to seeing him continue on the path of what promises to be an incredible career. Cote thanked Babcock for his “mentorship and commitment to the program over the past year.” Babcock did not say what his future plans were when he stepped down. Each season, NHL head coach jobs become available. But it’s impossible to know what everyone in the NHL thinks about Babcock’s resume and reputation. It is also not known whether Babcock may be interested in a television job or management position or even a job outside of hockey. He also has enough money to retire. But the fact that Babcock took the job in Saskatchewan suggests he still wants to be active. When it comes to coaching jobs, Babcock faces a crowded field. Barry Trotz is expected to take an NHL job this season or the next off-season. Former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet still has no job. The NHL is deep in qualified head coach candidates, especially some younger rising stars. Welcome to your new home for the latest Detroit Red Wings news, analysis and opinions. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to DHN+ for all our content for members of Kevin Allen, Bob Duff and the National Hockey Now network.

