US Open 2022 – top seeds, prize money, past winners, when and where to watch





The 2022 edition of the US Open will take place between August 29 and September 11. The US Open starts on the last Monday in August every year and lasts for two weeks and is the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year. Prize money The total prize pool for the US Open 2022 is $60.1 million, which is more than the $57.5 million in 2021. The prize money for title winners has been increased slightly. Both the men’s singles and women’s singles champions will each receive $2.6 million, compared to $2.5 million last year. Top 10 Seeds in Men’s Singles ranking Top 10 Seeds in Women’s Singles ranking Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 1 Elke Swiatek (Poland) 1 Rafael Nadal (Spain) 3 Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 2 Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 4 Maria Sakkari (Greece) 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 5 Paula Badosa (Spain) 4 Casper Ruud (Norway) 7 Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) 5 Felix Auger Aliassime (Canada) 8 Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) 6 Cameron Norrie (Great Britain) 9 Simona Halep (Romania) 7 Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) 10 Jessica Pegula (US) 8 Andrey Rublev (Russia) 11 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 9 Taylor Fritz (US) 12 Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 10 Where to watch? In India, viewers can watch the US Open live broadcast on Sony Sports Network and stream live on Sony Liv. History The governing body of the US Open is the United States Tennis Association (USTA), which was founded in 1881 as the US National Lawn Tennis Association. That same year, the first men’s singles championship was held at the Newport Casino in Newport, Rhode Island. where only those who were members of the club could participate. Richard Sears won the first-ever US Open title. Six years later, the first women’s singles championship was held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Pennsylvania, which was won by Ellen Hansell. The championship took place in various places such as Mountain Station, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; and Forest Hills, New York before finally settling at USTA National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in Queens, New York in 1978. The tennis center’s name was changed to USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in 2006 in honor of the four-time U.S. Open women’s singles champion and one of the pioneers of the game. Because the US Open has been played in multiple venues since its inception, it is played on grass (1881-1974), clay (1975-1977) and hard courts (1978-present). Interestingly, Jimmy Connors stands out as the only man to have won the US Open on all three surfaces, while Chris Evert is the only woman to have won the Major on two surfaces. The main field of the US Open is the Arthur Ashe Stadium which was completed in 1997. With a capacity of 23,200 seats, it is the largest tennis-specific stadium in the world. Oldest and youngest winners Youngest Men’s Singles Champion Pete Sampras (1990) at the age of 19 years and 28 days Youngest Women’s Singles Champion Tracy Austin (1979) at age 16 years, 8 months and 28 days Oldest men’s singles champion Ken Rosewall (1970) at age 35 years, 10 months and 11 days Oldest women’s singles champion Flavia Pennetta (2015) at the age of 33 years, 6 months and 18 days Famous US Open Firsts First Grand Slam to award equal prize money to men’s and women’s singles champions

First Grand Slam to apply the concept of Shot Clock to control the time players take between points

Althea Gibson became the first African American to compete in the US Open in 1950 Most Successful Players at the US Open (Open Era) Men’s singles Roger Federer: 5 titles (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) Pete Sampras: 5 titles (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002) Jimmy Connors: 5 titles (1974, 1976, 1978, 1982, 1983) Women’s Singles Chris Evert: 6 titles (1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, 1982) Serena Williams: 6 titles (1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014) Steffi Graf: 5 titles (1988, 1989, 1993, 1995, 1996)

Sources

