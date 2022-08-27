



SL vs AFG Live Streaming Details- When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live in your country? Asia Cup 2022, match 1. Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will face each other in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022. The SL vs AFG match of 2022 Asia Cup will take place on August 27 (Saturday). The venue of the meeting is the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Dasun Shanaka is the captain of Sri Lanka in the Asian Cup 2022. Mohammad Nabi is the skipper of Afghanistan in the tournament. Both teams are part of Group B in the tournament. Bangladesh is another team in the same group. ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: Watch – Shaheen Afridi overtakes Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal for India-Pakistan clash in 2022 Asia Cup Sri Lanka last played against a T20I series Australia in June of this year, which they lost 1-2. In the run of three matches, Sri Lanka lost the 1st T20I by 10 wickets and also lost the 2nd T20I by 3 wickets. They later made a comeback in the 3rd T20I and won the match by 4 wickets. Also Read: India vs Pakistan: People say battle between India-Pakistani players but nothing like that happening Virender Sehwag ahead of 2022 Asian Cup Afghanistan last played a T20I series against Ireland earlier this month. Afghanistan lost the series of five games 2-3. Ireland won the 1st T20I by 7 wickets and the 2nd T20I by 5 wickets. Later, Afghanistan won the 3rd T20I by 22 runs and the 4th T20I by 7 wickets. Afghanistan lost the 5th T20I by 7 wickets to lose the series. Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Watch Virat Kohli get spotted snapping selfie with Pakistani fan ahead of Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG Live Streaming Details- When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan live in your country? Asia Cup 2022, match 1 The Asia Cup 2022 SL vs AFG match will take place on August 27 (Saturday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time). Also Read: India vs Pakistan: Just another opposition – India captain Rohit Sharma refuses to hype upcoming Asia Cup 2022 match against Pakistan In India Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2022 in India. Disney+ Hotstar will present the live streaming. In Pakistan PTV and Ten Sports are the official channels of the match in Pakistan. In Bangladesh In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will broadcast the match. In Afghanistan Ariana TV will present the live streaming of the match in Afghanistan. In Australia Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia. In New Zealand Sky Sports presents the live action of the match in New Zealand. In South Africa In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match. In America Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the US. In the United Kingdom In the UK, Sky Sports will host the live streaming of the match. In the Middle East In Middle Eastern regions such as the UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will host the live broadcast of the match. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

