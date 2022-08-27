Sports
Week 2 high school soccer live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio Week 2 of high school football season is upon us, and Cleveland.com has live updates from around the area.
Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most matches start at 7pm
If the widget below does not update, press Refresh on your browser. Also check back later tonight and tomorrow for more coverage, including stories and video.
First off, here are some storylines going into Week 2:
Preview capsules: St. Ignatius-Mentor takes the big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium
Week 2 picks
Ranking of area teams by position group
Kirtlands Tiger LaVerde is the third fastest coach in the country to 200 wins in one school; Lincoln-West moves forward after ending 35-game skid
Chardon, area powers keep a grip on area Top 25
State Ranking by Division
Ohio Super 25, Ranking of the State’s Top Teams, Regardless of Division, After Week 1
FULL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
All times are 7pm unless otherwise noted.
Friday
Great Lakes Conference
Bay at Lakewood
Fairview in Parma
Lake Erie League
Cleveland Heights at Garfield Heights
non-conference
Brooklyn at John Adams, 4 p.m.
Oberlin at Lutheran East, 4 p.m.
John Hay at Cleveland Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Villa Angela-St. joseph vs. Cleveland JFK at Roye Kidd Field, 4:30 p.m.
Canfield South Range at University School, 5pm
Ashtabula St. John in Akron Springfield
Erie Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban
Wellington at Ashland Mapleton
Riverside at Aurora
Medina at Avon
Brecksville at Avon Lake
Elyria in Bedford
Woodridge at Beloit West Branch
Nordonia at Berea-Midpark
Cuyahoga Heights at Brookside
Olmsted Falls near Brunswick
Toledo Bowsher at Brush
Amherst at Buckeye
Andover Pymatuning Valley near Cardinal
Keystone at Cloverleaf
Holy Name at Clyde
Vermilion in Columbia
Firestone at Copley
Garrettsville Garfield at Cortland Lakeview
Berkshire in Coventry
Minerva at Crestwood
Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls
Kent Roosevelt at the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
Akron East in Dover
Hawken at Doylestown Chippewa
Revere at Eastlake North
Walsh Jesuit at Erie McDowell (Pa.)
Lisbon David Anderson at Fairport Harding
Rocky River at Firelands
North Olmsted at Green
North Royalton in Highland
Euclid at Hudson
Harvey at Jefferson
Lutheran West in Kirtland
Notre Dame Cathedral Latin in Lewis Center Olentangy
Sandusky at Lorain
Ashtabula Lakeside at Madison
Mangolia Sandy Valley in Manchester
Massillon Jackson in Mayfield
Strongsville at Midview
Orange at Mineral Ridge
Kenmore-Garfield at Norton
Glenville at Olentangy Liberty
Kenston at Perry
Warren Howland in Ravenna
Field in Ravenna Southeast
Windham at Rittman
mentor vs. St. Ignatius at FirstEnergy Stadium
Elyria Catholic at Sandusky Perkins
Youngstown East at Shaw
Shaker Heights at Solon
Barberton at Stow
Ellet at Tallmadge
Benedictine in Toledo Central Catholic
Clearview at Toledo Scott
Willoughby South in Twinsburg
East Tech in Uhrichsville Claymont
Maple Heights at Uniontown Lake
Rootstown at Warren Champion
Buchtel at Warren Harding
Gilmour vs. Warrensville Heights on Maple Heights
Streetsboro at West Geauga
Rhodes at Westlake
Black River in West Salem Northwestern
Akron North at Wickliffe
Wadsworth at Wooster
Padua at Youngstown Ursulines
St Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
non-conference
Beachwood at John Marshall, 12 noon
Chardon vs. Camden (NJ) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, 5:00 PM
Columbus Crusaders in Mogadore, 6:00 PM
Chagrin Falls vs. Trinity on Cuyahoga Heights
Lake Catholic vs. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Mineral Ridge
Connect with sports reporter Matt Goul on Twitter (@mjoul) or email ([email protected]).
