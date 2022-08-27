Connect with us

Week 2 high school soccer live scores, updates and highlights

CLEVELAND, Ohio Week 2 of high school football season is upon us, and Cleveland.com has live updates from around the area.

Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most matches start at 7pm

If the widget below does not update, press Refresh on your browser. Also check back later tonight and tomorrow for more coverage, including stories and video.

First off, here are some storylines going into Week 2:

Preview capsules: St. Ignatius-Mentor takes the big stage at FirstEnergy Stadium

Week 2 picks

Ranking of area teams by position group

Kirtlands Tiger LaVerde is the third fastest coach in the country to 200 wins in one school; Lincoln-West moves forward after ending 35-game skid

Chardon, area powers keep a grip on area Top 25

State Ranking by Division

Ohio Super 25, Ranking of the State’s Top Teams, Regardless of Division, After Week 1

FULL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

All times are 7pm unless otherwise noted.

Friday

Great Lakes Conference

Bay at Lakewood

Fairview in Parma

Lake Erie League

Cleveland Heights at Garfield Heights

non-conference

Brooklyn at John Adams, 4 p.m.

Oberlin at Lutheran East, 4 p.m.

John Hay at Cleveland Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Villa Angela-St. joseph vs. Cleveland JFK at Roye Kidd Field, 4:30 p.m.

Canfield South Range at University School, 5pm

Ashtabula St. John in Akron Springfield

Erie Cathedral Prep (Pa.) at Archbishop Hoban

Wellington at Ashland Mapleton

Riverside at Aurora

Medina at Avon

Brecksville at Avon Lake

Elyria in Bedford

Woodridge at Beloit West Branch

Nordonia at Berea-Midpark

Cuyahoga Heights at Brookside

Olmsted Falls near Brunswick

Toledo Bowsher at Brush

Amherst at Buckeye

Andover Pymatuning Valley near Cardinal

Keystone at Cloverleaf

Holy Name at Clyde

Vermilion in Columbia

Firestone at Copley

Garrettsville Garfield at Cortland Lakeview

Berkshire in Coventry

Minerva at Crestwood

Normandy at Cuyahoga Falls

Kent Roosevelt at the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy

Akron East in Dover

Hawken at Doylestown Chippewa

Revere at Eastlake North

Walsh Jesuit at Erie McDowell (Pa.)

Lisbon David Anderson at Fairport Harding

Rocky River at Firelands

North Olmsted at Green

North Royalton in Highland

Euclid at Hudson

Harvey at Jefferson

Lutheran West in Kirtland

Notre Dame Cathedral Latin in Lewis Center Olentangy

Sandusky at Lorain

Ashtabula Lakeside at Madison

Mangolia Sandy Valley in Manchester

Massillon Jackson in Mayfield

Strongsville at Midview

Orange at Mineral Ridge

Kenmore-Garfield at Norton

Glenville at Olentangy Liberty

Kenston at Perry

Warren Howland in Ravenna

Field in Ravenna Southeast

Windham at Rittman

mentor vs. St. Ignatius at FirstEnergy Stadium

Elyria Catholic at Sandusky Perkins

Youngstown East at Shaw

Shaker Heights at Solon

Barberton at Stow

Ellet at Tallmadge

Benedictine in Toledo Central Catholic

Clearview at Toledo Scott

Willoughby South in Twinsburg

East Tech in Uhrichsville Claymont

Maple Heights at Uniontown Lake

Rootstown at Warren Champion

Buchtel at Warren Harding

Gilmour vs. Warrensville Heights on Maple Heights

Streetsboro at West Geauga

Rhodes at Westlake

Black River in West Salem Northwestern

Akron North at Wickliffe

Wadsworth at Wooster

Padua at Youngstown Ursulines

St Edward vs. Pittsburgh Central Catholic at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

non-conference

Beachwood at John Marshall, 12 noon

Chardon vs. Camden (NJ) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, 5:00 PM

Columbus Crusaders in Mogadore, 6:00 PM

Chagrin Falls vs. Trinity on Cuyahoga Heights

Lake Catholic vs. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney at Mineral Ridge

Connect with sports reporter Matt Goul on Twitter (@mjoul) or email ([email protected]).

