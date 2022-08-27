Sports
Assumption beats Sacred Heart to win Apple Tournament
After falling short in last year’s state championship, Assumption field hockey saw some early season revenge against the defending champions on Friday night.
Assumption defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 on the road to win the 50th Annual Apple Tournament Championship. But despite the satisfaction of returning to the reigning champions, Assumption head coach Jody Schaefer wants the Rockets to focus on the present.
“I was thinking about last year, but they weren’t really thinking about last year,” Schaefer said. “We just think we want to get better every game. … At this point in the season I just want to play really good teams. It’s like forging a sword in the fire.”
Despite two goals in the first half from Hannah Riddle and Lucy Cohen, Assumption struggled to clear Sacred Heart in the second half. The Valkyries scored late in the third quarter, but the Assumption defense showed determination to close the game.
“I was definitely nervous because anything can happen, but we kept calm and kept calm,” said Riddle. “If I get out of here, I think we’ll be even better.”
Get the scoop:Subscribe to The Courier Journal’s High School Sports Newsletter
What it means
With the win, Assumption broke his four-game losing streak to the Valkyries. Despite Sacred Heart’s success over the past few seasons, the rivalry has been anything but one-sided. The previous eight encounters between the two Kentucky powerhouses have been decided by either a single goal or a shootout.
The Rockets lost to Sacred Heart in last year’s state finals, and it’s likely the two teams will meet again at some point in the postseason. Assumption will host Sacred Heart in the annual Mug Game on September 18. Like that game, Friday’s meeting was a foretaste of a possible state championship. October is still a long way off, but winning the Apple Tournament could set the tone for the Rockets’ title run.
key moment
With 4:43 to go before halftime, Assumption sophomore Lucy Cohen put the Valkyries 2-0 after scoring a corner penalty. Schaefer, however, wasn’t convinced that the game wasn’t over yet.
“I really wanted another goal,” said Schaefer. “I think at 3-0 I could have caught my breath. I knew they would come back and score. It doesn’t surprise me. They never give up.”
The best of the city:Meet the top 10 Louisville high school hockey players ahead of the 2022 season
By the numbers
Pressure from Assumption on the Sacred Heart defense allowed the Rockets to take the lead in the first half. The Rockets scored both goals from penalty corners and forced seven in the first half. Sacred Heart only had two penalty corners the entire game.
The pressure from the Rockets eased in the second half and Sacred Heart took advantage of it. Emmy Ehrhard scored on an assist from Sloane Wearren to chase the Rockets.
“We’re a team in the first half and we’re trying very hard to learn how to put that third and fourth quarter together,” Schaefer said. “We fell in the third quarter, but then came back to maintain possession.”
Next one
Assumption returns to action on Wednesday for a road game against Highlands Latin. The Highlanders (6-1) have won five in a row and conceded just three goals this season. Assumption defeated Highlands Latin 9-0 last season.
Sacred Heart will try to bounce back from its first defeat of the season on Thursday when it hosts Mercy.
Friday night lights:KHSAA Football Week 2 live blog, scores, highlights, stats and more
They said it
Schaefer on the large crowd that always gathers for Assumption vs. Sacred Heart Field Hockey: “I knew they wouldn’t be able to hear me tonight. What I said to them today was, ‘It’s up to you.’ We’re just going to stand here and watch a good hockey game because with everything as loud as it was, we really couldn’t coach, so I was super proud.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/sports/preps/kentucky/2022/08/27/khsaa-field-hockey-assumption-beats-sacred-heart-to-win-apple-tournament/65415525007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]