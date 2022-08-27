Assumption beats Sacred Heart to win Apple Tournament

After falling short in last year’s state championship, Assumption field hockey saw some early season revenge against the defending champions on Friday night.

Assumption defeated Sacred Heart 2-1 on the road to win the 50th Annual Apple Tournament Championship. But despite the satisfaction of returning to the reigning champions, Assumption head coach Jody Schaefer wants the Rockets to focus on the present.

“I was thinking about last year, but they weren’t really thinking about last year,” Schaefer said. “We just think we want to get better every game. … At this point in the season I just want to play really good teams. It’s like forging a sword in the fire.”

Despite two goals in the first half from Hannah Riddle and Lucy Cohen, Assumption struggled to clear Sacred Heart in the second half. The Valkyries scored late in the third quarter, but the Assumption defense showed determination to close the game.

“I was definitely nervous because anything can happen, but we kept calm and kept calm,” said Riddle. “If I get out of here, I think we’ll be even better.”

Get the scoop:Subscribe to The Courier Journal’s High School Sports Newsletter

What it means

With the win, Assumption broke his four-game losing streak to the Valkyries. Despite Sacred Heart’s success over the past few seasons, the rivalry has been anything but one-sided. The previous eight encounters between the two Kentucky powerhouses have been decided by either a single goal or a shootout.

The Rockets lost to Sacred Heart in last year’s state finals, and it’s likely the two teams will meet again at some point in the postseason. Assumption will host Sacred Heart in the annual Mug Game on September 18. Like that game, Friday’s meeting was a foretaste of a possible state championship. October is still a long way off, but winning the Apple Tournament could set the tone for the Rockets’ title run.

key moment

With 4:43 to go before halftime, Assumption sophomore Lucy Cohen put the Valkyries 2-0 after scoring a corner penalty. Schaefer, however, wasn’t convinced that the game wasn’t over yet.

“I really wanted another goal,” said Schaefer. “I think at 3-0 I could have caught my breath. I knew they would come back and score. It doesn’t surprise me. They never give up.”

The best of the city:Meet the top 10 Louisville high school hockey players ahead of the 2022 season

By the numbers

Pressure from Assumption on the Sacred Heart defense allowed the Rockets to take the lead in the first half. The Rockets scored both goals from penalty corners and forced seven in the first half. Sacred Heart only had two penalty corners the entire game.

The pressure from the Rockets eased in the second half and Sacred Heart took advantage of it. Emmy Ehrhard scored on an assist from Sloane Wearren to chase the Rockets.

“We’re a team in the first half and we’re trying very hard to learn how to put that third and fourth quarter together,” Schaefer said. “We fell in the third quarter, but then came back to maintain possession.”

Next one

Assumption returns to action on Wednesday for a road game against Highlands Latin. The Highlanders (6-1) have won five in a row and conceded just three goals this season. Assumption defeated Highlands Latin 9-0 last season.

Sacred Heart will try to bounce back from its first defeat of the season on Thursday when it hosts Mercy.

Friday night lights:KHSAA Football Week 2 live blog, scores, highlights, stats and more

They said it

Schaefer on the large crowd that always gathers for Assumption vs. Sacred Heart Field Hockey: “I knew they wouldn’t be able to hear me tonight. What I said to them today was, ‘It’s up to you.’ We’re just going to stand here and watch a good hockey game because with everything as loud as it was, we really couldn’t coach, so I was super proud.”