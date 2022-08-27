At US Open, complaints about the ball before the first struck

Coco Gauff’s father sometimes adjusts her racket, and the 18-year-old American never notices.

But a variation in the tennis balls, such as the one between men and women at the US Open, is a different story.

Yes, I can definitely see there is a difference, said Gauff.

And some of the other top women in the game are quite annoyed by the discrepancy.

Days before the first is hit in the tournament, the US Open balls were the subject of discussion on Friday. It’s the only Grand Slam event where women use a slightly modified version of the ball, and Iga Swiatek, the best Iga Swiatek, is one of those frustrated that their lighter version doesn’t perform as well.

After a few games, the conditions really change completely as they get more and more light. They are losing lightness, said the two-time champion of the French Open and the top league of the US Open. It is sometimes difficult to adapt. According to the US Tennis Association, men and women use the same balls in size, pressure and design. The tournament media guide notes that the only difference is that the men use an extra felt ball, while the women use a regular felt ball.

They’ve been playing with the different species for decades, so it’s not a new topic. It’s popping up again this year, in part because of Swiatek’s comments. Even players who normally pay little attention are wondering if it’s time for a change.

I’m someone who doesn’t really care about these things because I usually adapt (my game),” said Ons Jabeur, runner-up at Wimbledon. “I’m the worst person to ask because usually, if you give me a (ball ), I will play with it. But it would make sense if we played with the same balls as men, because that’s what we do in other Grand Slams. I see their point. Swiatek complained about it last week at the Cincinnati hard court tournament that uses the same type of women’s ball as the US Open. Fourth-ranked Paula Badosa is another critic and Swiatek said they are sticking to their stance.

They should have made it a point much earlier if they wanted a chance at a switch this year. The USTA consults with the tours and supplier Wilson for recommendations on what type of balls to use in the tournament, but should do so with sufficient time to have them ready when the players arrive.

These decisions are made months in advance to stock the nearly 100,000 match balls used at the US Open each year, the USTA said in a statement.

The regular felt balls came into play for women long ago to reduce the risk of injury, but today’s players say they can handle a heavier ball. In addition, even Wilson’s own website notes that the extra-featured ball is ideal for hard courts on the surface of Flushing Meadows, while the normal ball is best suited for soft, clay and indoor courts.

The WTA has always used regular felt balls for hard court play and we have now heard from a select few of our athletes that they would like to consider using the ball for additional tasks,” WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder wrote in a message. —email to The Associated Press The basis behind using the regular felt ball was that it reduced the possibility of arm, shoulder, elbow and wrist injuries, which is something we will continue to monitor and discuss with both our athletes as our Sports Science teams.” Some players say they don’t care much about the balls; even Swiatek noted that they are the same for all women, so it’s not something only certain athletes have to adapt to.

Right now I’m just glad we have (every) tennis ball, joked Leylah Fernandez, runner-up at the 2021 US Open.

I remember years ago where I couldn’t even get a tennis ball, so I had to play with one of those little colored balls or the ping pong ball against the wall. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev pointed out, however, that tennis matches can sometimes be decided within inches, so players are sensitive to everything from equipment to conditions.

I like US Open Wilson balls. At the same time, I’ll be honest, for example, I hate (the) balls in Indian Wells and Miami, he said.

I am open about this. I would like them to switch these balls, but it doesn’t work that way. If they hear me, swap the balls for next year. If Swiatek and other women have their way, maybe the US Open will.

I know a lot of players want to change the ball, Gauff said. I’m okay with that. Whatever. I mean, whatever the majority wants, I’m fine with it.