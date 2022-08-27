Abhishek Singh: How T20 Leagues Are Killing The Spirit Of Cricket

Just as it happens in football where everyone from all over the world wants to play in European competitions, every cricketer would dream of playing in the Big Bash, IPL and The Hundred, explains Abhishek Singh.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans celebrate winning the IPL 2022 title after beating the Rajasthan Royals in the final. Photo: BCC

South Africa recently decided to withdraw from a one-day international series in Australia in January.

The series was part of the ODI Super League (played for direct World Cup qualifiers) and cost the Proteas a crucial 30 points, making them most likely to play a qualifying tournament for the ODI World Cup in 2023, which will be hosted in India.

Cricket South Africa, the sport’s governing body in the country, stated that they are focusing on developing their own T20 league which will start at the same time as the proposed three-match ODI series.

This means that cricket boards now value the T20 competitions more than even a chance at direct World Cup qualifiers!

The assumption is partially true. Given the potential of the leagues to make money, apart from the Big Three (India-Australia-England), the cricket countries cannot afford to lose money that helps them support the game at the grassroots level.

So if a league that CSA expects to make about $58 million in profits from season five collides with an ODI series, which just as well couldn’t have guaranteed the team’s progress to the World Cup, why should it? not prefer the board?

Although this is the first case of such a large withdrawal, it is an indication that cricket is now driven more by demand than by passion and tradition.

Bilateral series between two countries, such as the Ashes, increased the prestige of the game and bolstered the financial support system, garnering large crowds and sponsorship in the pre-T20 era.

The Indian Premier League has changed a lot.

With the latest media rights for the next four years (2023-27), sold for a whopping 43,000 crore, the game has completely shifted to leagues, and each board wants to have its own domestic T20 league.

Photo: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The Future Tours Program (FTP), which the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body around the world, is preparing, is in preparation.

The FTP publishes a list of bilateral and multilateral tournaments that is honored by all member bodies.

The Big Three want special slots for their respective main domestic T20 tournaments, the IPL (India), The Hundred (England) and the Big Bash (Australia).

The IPL generally runs from mid-March to mid-May. The Hundred is played in June and July.

The Caribbean Premier League (the West Indies’ domestic T20 tournament) will be played through August.

Come December and it’s time for the Big Bash, New Zealand’s Super Smash and South Africa’s proposed league.

They last until January and the Pakistani Super League is played in February.

The cycle will repeat. Thus, the seven major cricket boards still get the window to play their leagues and also play bilateral series between themselves.

If the ICC grants these boards their wishes, who will suffer?

Emerging cricket countries such as Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Ireland and Afghanistan will lose money from both the bilateral series with major countries and their own T20 leagues as big ticket players will not be available to play for them due to tight schedule of major leagues and bilateral tournaments.

Greg Barclay, the ICC chief, had pointed this out earlier this year.

On the demand for more competition space in FTP, he said: “I think for some of these countries there will be some unfortunate consequences from the point of view of the playing experience and from the perspective of monetization (financially weak) who just aren’t getting the amount of cricket they hope they are.’

IMAGE: The Australia vs South Africa 2021 T20 World Cup match at the Zayed cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

When leagues go mainstream, India playing Zimbabwe in a bilateral series could be a thing of the past.

Neither the public in India nor the sponsors will be interested in such a series.

This wouldn’t affect India, but it would be a disaster for Zimbabwe and its players.

Their players wouldn’t get the coveted opportunity to showcase their talent in front of a big country and the board won’t get the big advertising and sponsorship money.

T20 cricket would most likely go the football way. Major budget competitions will continue throughout the year.

The three to four months remaining will be used for the World Testing Championship, as that is the only way to keep Test Cricket.

ICC (World Cups and Champions Trophies) tournaments will become the main form of international white-ball cricket.

Bilateral ODIs/T20Is are played in minimal amounts and only in preparation for ICC tournaments.

Smaller countries, which have always dreamed of playing test cricket one day, should give that up and focus entirely on developing their own T20 leagues.

The main focus of players in these countries would be to play in the major T20 leagues.

Just like it happens in football where everyone from all over the world wants to play in European competitions, every cricketer would dream of playing in the Big Bash, IPL and The Hundred.

