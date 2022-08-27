2022 Fantasy Football Rankings: Update on Broad Receiver Levels Plus Dave Richard’s Positional Preparation Strategy

In the simplest of terms, the rationale behind drafting a player is the hope of surpassing all others available at the time. This is true whether you pick the first overall pick or the fourth pick in round 9 or the last pick in the draft. Why else would you take a player?

The only reasonable answer to that question: because you need to fill specific positions in your weekly lineup. But even if you’re choosing based on roster needs, the same reasoning applies: When you pick a player, you hope to outperform everyone else currently available in that position.

But that’s something you could have already imagined. What you may not have given much thought to is how you feel about each position. How much stress do you have when running? Is this the year you start targeting recipients early? Or will you watch as the rest of your league zigzags and signs a tight end and quarterback for someone else? And can you rationalize the answers to these questions for yourself?

Look, fantasy is supposed to be fun. This should be a fun thought exercise and not something to keep you up at night. Besides, you need your beauty sleep. Read along and think about these strategies and how they align with what you think is best on Draft Day.

And don’t forget to know exactly what the rules of your league are and how many players you can start with. The strategies you strategize in a 10-team competition with one flex are very different from a 12-team Superflex with three receivers or a stratified 14-team PPR with team RBs and four flex-dyno multipliers.

I just made that last one up, but it sounds fun!

NFL violations have resulted in teams taking more passes and benefiting wide receivers. Over the past five years, the top 12 running backs based on total PPR points averaged 16.5 points per game. Broad receivers averaged 17.0. Running backs who finished 13th through 24th in total PPR points averaged 10.7 per game, while receivers averaged 13.2.

That’s a lot that points to broad receivers that have a lot of value. Maybe even more than walking back.

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



If there wasn’t a consensus on the panic for premium running backs, Fantasy executives would probably prioritize broad receivers first. Even if you start one more receiver than a running back, there just aren’t enough running backs to satisfy every Fantasy manager. And there are plenty of receivers that are start-worthy. Look at the Tiers for yourself and you’ll see over 30 names that you could have in your lineup.

Fantasy averages confirm that: In each of the past three years, there were at least 19 wide receivers (and a whopping 24!) who averaged between 13 and 15.9 PPR points per game. In comparison, no more than 12 running backs per year averaged between 13 and 15.9 PPR points per game.

Those are significant numbers, given that only nine running backs have exceeded 16 PPR points per game in the past three years and no more than 12 wide receivers have exceeded 16 PPR points per game in two of the past three years. And yes, getting a receiver between 13 and 16 PPR points per game is pretty good; seven recipients with up to 15.9 PPR average finished in the top 12 Fantasy points per game in a season, with two in 2021.

You should expect to find capable receivers through Tier 6 in PPR and Tier 7 in non-PPR meaning if you really wanted to you could skimp on the position with your first few picks and then bombard your roster with Tier wideouts 4 in PPR/Tier 5 in non-PPR. You probably won’t be happy with how that looks for your draft, but at least you’ll feel confident knowing that recipients are usually the easiest positions to fill weekly with no waivers.

Check the sign up box to confirm that you want to subscribe. Thanks for signing up!

Keep an eye on your inbox.

Sorry!

There was an error processing your subscription.



DAVE’S FAVORITE STRATEGY AT WR:Build a game plan around running backs and tight ends, and let wide receivers fill in the gaps when there’s no player in another position you really believe in. The position is deep enough that there will always be an interesting receiver available until you really get into the design.

Wide Receiver PPR Levels (Updated 8/26)

Rounds 9-10 High-quality backups

Wide Receiver Non-PPR Layers (Updated 26-8)