Marshall tennis splits matches with LQPV, Milbank | News, Sports, Jobs





Marshall girls tennis defeated Milbank for a 7-0 win after falling short at LQPV’s home ground against Lac Qui Parle Valley earlier in the day. No game in the league against the Milbank Bulldogs went to a third set for the Tigers. Regan Loft won the first set 6-3, 6-4. In the second singles, Taylor DePower won 6-1, 6-4. Naomi Schroeder won the third singles 6-1, 6-4, and Justine Kirst completed the singles sweep with a perfect 6-0, 6-0 victory. In doubles, Cecily Aufenthie and Taylor Miller won 6-1, 6-2, and Eliza Holmgren and Olivia Penske didn’t leave a single match in their 6-0, 6-0 third doubles game against the Bulldogs. Siri Christensen and Aubrey Schaeder won the second double match via forfeit. Despite winning three of four singles matches in their game against Lac Qui Parle Valley, the Marshall Tigers couldn’t get away with the win on Friday night. Taylor Miller came away with an important third set win for Marshall in the third singles matchup. After winning the first set 6-3, Miller left the second set 5-7 before taking a match win for her team with a 6-4 tie-break set. The Tigers lost all three of their doubles, but fought well. Two of the three doubles were decided by a third set. Cecily Aufenthie and Siri Christensen lost 6-1, 5-7, 6-3. Aubrey Schaefer and Justine Kirst lost the second doubles match 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Penske and Eliza Holmgren went down in the third game 6-2, 4-6, 6-4. Taylor DePower and Naomi Schroeder each won their singles in two sets and competed in the second and fourth set respectively. Neither allowed their opponent to win more than three games in a set, with DePower winning 6-2, 6-2 and Schroeder winning her sets 6-3, 6-3. Reagan Loft lost her first singles match to the Eagles 6-3, 7-5. Marshall (3-4) will take to the field on Tuesday, when they face St. James and St. Peter on the St. James Area High School Tennis Courts. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

