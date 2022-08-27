Sports
2022-23 ESPN Fantasy Hockey Rankings
With the biggest free agent gains and trades to date in the off-season, it’s time to turn our attention to next season and the players who will make up our first-round stars, mid-round picks and late-round bets.
While many line combinations and goalkeeper splits in the NHL landscape remain to be decided, next season’s top picks won’t look all that different from the last. Wil Hart Trophy winner Austin Matthews or Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin? Well, you need a top pick or pay in a salary cap.
So refresh your fantasy hockey logins, reactivate your leagues and get your NHL pools ready, draft day will be here before you know it.
Rankings current as of August 24, by Sean Allen.
ESPN Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Rankings
1. Connor McDavidC, Edm (F1)
2. Austin MatthewsC, Tor (F2)
3. Igor ShesterkinG, NYR (G1)
4. Leon DraisaitlLW, Edm (F3)
5. Nikita KucherovRW, TB (F4)
6. Andrei VasilevskiyG, TB (G2)
7. Kirill KaprisovLW, Min (F5)
8. Victor HedmanD, TB (D1)
9. Roman JosiD, Nsh (D2)
10. Nathan MacKinnonC, Col (F6)
11. Matthew TkachukLW, Cgy (F7)
12. Cale MakariD, Col (D3)
13. Ilya SorokinG, NYI (G3)
14. JT MillerC, Van (F8)
15. Mitchell MarnerRW, Tor (F9)
16. Mikko RantanenRW, Col (F10)
17. Jacob MarkstromG, Cgy (G4)
18. Hair in SarosG, Nsh (G5)
19. Alexander BarkovyC, Fla (F11)
20. Jack HughesC, NJ (F12)
21. Steven StamkosC, TB (F13)
22. Chris KreiderLW, NYR (F14)
23. Kyle ConnorLW, Wpg (F15)
24. Jonathan HuberdeauLW, Cgy (F16)
25. Alex DeBrincatLW, There (F17)
26. Jake OettingerG, Valley (G6)
27. Moritz SeiderD, It (D4)
28. Gabriel LandeskogLW, Col (F18)
29. Timo MeierRW, SJ (F19)
30. Jake GuentzelLW, Put (F20)
31. Adam FoxD, NYR (D5)
32. Aaron OakleafD, Fla (D6)
33. To David PastrRW, Forest (F21)
34. Elias LindholmRW, Cgy (F22)
35. Mika ZibanejadC, New York (F23)
36. Brady TkachukLW, There (F24)
37. Sebastian AhoC, Auto (F25)
38. Vladimir TarasenkoRW, StL (F26)
39. Sydney CrosbyC, Put (F27)
40. Seth JonesD, Chi (D7)
41. Tristan JarryG, Put (G7)
42. Filip ForsbergLW, Nsh (F28)
43. Connor HellebuyckG, Wpg (G8)
44. Darcy KuemperG, Wsh (G9)
45. Jack EichelC, Vgk (F29)
46. Noah DobsonD, NYI (D8)
47. Jack CampbellG, Edm (G10)
48. Elias PetterssonC, Van (F30)
49. Alex OvechkinLW, Wsh (F31)
50. Roope HintzC, Valley (F32)
51. John TavaresC, Tor (F33)
52. Brent BurnsD, Car (D9)
53. John CarlsonD, Wsh (D10)
54. William NylanderRW, Tor (F34)
55. Alex PietrangeloD, Vgk (D11)
56. Jacob OvenD, NYR (D12)
57. Johnny GaudreauLW, Cls (F35)
58. Sam ReinhartRW, Fla (F36)
59. Andrei SvechnikovLW, Auto (F37)
60. Darnell nurseD, Edm (D13)
61. Frederik AndersenG, Auto (G11)
62. Josh NorrisC, Ott (F38)
63. Dylan LarkinC, It (F39)
64. Kevin FialaC, LA (F40)
65. Sean CouturierC, Phi (F41)
66. Patrick LaineRW, Cls (F42)
67. Patrick KaneRW, Chi (F43)
68. Artemi PanarinLW, NYR (F44)
69. Thomas HertlC, SJ (F45)
70. Tage ThompsonC, Buf (F46)
71. Tyler ToffoliRW, Cgy (F47)
72. Mark ScheifeleC, Wpg (F48)
73. Matt DucheneC, Nsh (F49)
74. Jason RobertsonLW, Valley (F50)
75. Nick SuzukiC, Mon (F51)
76. Morgan RiellyD, Tor (D14)
77. Anze KopitarC, LA (F52)
78. Zach WerenskyD, Cls (D15)
79. Michael BuntingLW, Tor (F53)
80. Robert ThomasC, StL (F54)
81. Rasmus DahlinD, Buf (D16)
82. Ivan ProvorovD, Phi (D17)
83. Patrice BergeronC, Forest (F55)
84. Tim StutzleaLW, There (F56)
85. Evander KaneLW, Edm (F57)
86. Pierre-Luc DuboisC, Wpg (F58)
87. Adrian KempeC, LA (F59)
88. Alec MartinezD, Vgk (D18)
89. Kris LetangD, Put (D19)
90. Rasmus AnderssonD, Cgy (D20)
91. Pavel BuchnevichRW, StL (F60)
92. Teuvo TeravainenRW, Auto (F61)
93. Mark StoneRW, Vgk (F62)
94. Nazem KadriC, Cgy (F63)
95. MacKenzie WeegarD, Fla (D21)
96. Drake BathersonC, There (F64)
97. Justin FaulkD, StL (D22)
98. Trevor ZegrasC, Ana (F65)
99. Boone JennerC, Cls (F66)
100. Joel Eriksson MeC, Min (F67)
101. Josh MorrisseyD, Wpg (D23)
102. Logan CoutureC, SJ (F68)
103. Oliver BjorkstrandRW, Cls (F69)
104. Bo HorvatC, Van (F70)
105. Tanner JeannotLW, Nsh (F71)
106. Shea TheodorusD, Vgk (D24)
107. Jordan BinningtonG, StL (G12)
108. Mats ZuccarelloRW, Min (F72)
109. Nikolai EhlersLW, Wpg (F73)
110. Phil KesselRW, Ari (F74)
111. Evan BouchardD, Edm (D25)
112. Jonathan MarchessaultLW, Vgk (F75)
113. Jordan KyrouC, StL (F76)
114. Matty BeniersC, Sea (F77)
115. Cole CaufieldRW, Mon (F78)
116. Tony DeAngeloD, Phi (D26)
117. Jesper BrattRW, NJ (F79)
118. Troy TerryC, Measure (F80)
119. Joe PavelskicRW, Valley (F81)
120. Matt BoldyLW, Min (F82)
121. Logan ThompsonG, Vgk (0)
122. John KlingbergD, Valley (D27)
123. Thatcher DemkoG, Van (G13)
124. Devon ToewsD, Col (D28)
125. Mikhail SergacheviD, TB (D29)
126. John GibsonG, Ana (G14)
127. Claude GirouxLW, There (F83)
128. Ryan HartmanRW, Min (F84)
129. Shayne GostisbehereD, Ari (D30)
130. Yevgeny KuznetsovC, Wsh (F85)
131. Quinn HughesD, Van (D31)
132. Nico HischierC, NJ (F86)
133. Jack RoslovicC, Cls (F87)
134. Brock NelsonC, MY (F88)
135. Tyler SeguinC, Valley (F89)
136. brayden pointC, TB (F90)
137. Colton ParaykoD, StL (D32)
138. Ryan JohansenC, Nsh (F91)
139. Dougie HamiltonD, NJ (D33)
140. Tyler BertuzziLW, It (F92)
141. David PerronRW, It (F93)
142. Sergei BobrovskicG, Fla (G15)
143. Vincent TrocheckC, New York (F94)
144. Adam LarssonD, Sea (D34)
145. Miro HeiskanenD, Valley (D35)
146. Taylor HallLW, Forest (F95)
147. Owen PowerD, Buf (D36)
148. Ryan PulockD, NOW (D37)
149. Ryan O’ReillyC, StL (F96)
150. Jeff SkinnerLW, Buf (F97)
151. Matt MurrayG, Tor (G16)
152. Brad MarchandLW, Forest (F98)
153. Andrew MangiapaneLW, Cgy (F99)
154. Damon SeversonD, NJ (D38)
155. Petr MrazekG, Chi (G17)
156. Jeremy SwaymanG, Forest (G18)
157. Kevin ShattenkirkD, Ana (D39)
158. Dysin MayD, Ari (D40)
159. Andre BurakovskyLW, Col (F100)
160. Jake McCabeD, Chi (D41)
161. Victor ArvidssonRW, LA (F101)
162. Rickard RakellC, Well (F102)
163. Cam TalbotG, There (G19)
164. Blake WheelerRW, Wpg (F103)
165. Esa LindelloD, Valley (D42)
166. Ryan StromeC, Ana (F104)
167. Bryan RustRW, Well (F105)
168. Thomas ChabotD, There (D43)
169. Philip DanaultC, LA (F106)
170. Vladislav GavrikovyD, Cls (D44)
171. David KrejciC, Forest (F107)
172. Chandler StephensonC, Vgk (F108)
173. Ondrej PalatLW, NJ (F109)
174. Anton LundellC, Fla (F110)
175. Sam BennettLW, Fla (F111)
176. Jamie BennLeft, Valley (F112)
177. Mark GiordanoD, Tor (D45)
178. Nick SchmaltzC, Ari (F113)
179. Valery NichushkinRW, Col (F114)
180. Zach HymanLW, Edm (F115)
181. Lucas RaymondLW, It (F116)
182. Andrew CoppeaC, Det (F117)
183. Elvis MerzlikinsG, Cls (G20)
184. Ville HussoG, It (G21)
185. Vince DunnoD, Sea (D46)
186. Noah HanifinD, Cgy (D47)
187. Mikael GranlundLW, Nsh (F118)
188. Neal PionkoD, Wpg (D48)
189. Jacob SlavinD, Car (D49)
190. Alexander RomanovD, NYI (D50)
191. Ben ChiarotD, It (D51)
192. Tyson BarrieD, Edm (D52)
193. Alex clothRW, Buf (F119)
194. Brayden SchennC, StL (F120)
195. Clayton KellerC, Ari (F121)
196. Vasili PodkolzinRW, Van (F122)
197. Brandon TanevLW, Sea (F123)
198. Alex KillornLW, TB (F124)
199. Pavel FrenchG, Col (G22)
200. Nino NiederreiterRW, Nsh (F125)
Rankings are based on a standard competition of 10 teams consisting of 23 players and a points system. In a “Points League”, every action by a player can result in points on their fantasy score, including hits, blocked shots, saves and, of course, goals.
What is the fantasy hockey point system?
Players receive two points for a goal, one for an assist, .1 for a shot on target, .1 for a hit, .5 for a blocked shot and a .5 bonus each for power play or shorthanded points. For goalkeepers, they get four points for a win, three for a shutout, one for a loss in overtime, 0.2 for a save and two points for loss for the once declared goal.
