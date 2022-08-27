Liu Guoliang appointed as new WTT board member





Liu Guoliang, president of China Table Tennis Association, waves to spectators during the award ceremony of the ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong province on June 2, 2019. [Photo/Xinhua]

BEIJING — ITTF executive vice president Liu Guoliang has been appointed as a new board member by the World Table Tennis (WTT). Liu, also the current chairman of the WTT Council, will use his unparalleled experience to further drive WTT in its mission to transform table tennis and grow the sport globally, the WTT said in a statement released on Friday. “As Chairman of the WTT Board, I have ensured that the entire table tennis family worked in unison to make WTT a global success. Now that I am also a member of the Board of Directors, I will be honored to continue to assist WTT in striving for the benefit of our sport,” said Liu. “It has long been my dream to make table tennis as big globally as it is in my country. I believe in the potential of our sport and in WTT as the right vehicle to achieve that goal,” added the Chinese table tennis legend. The decision follows his election as ITTF executive vice president at the ITTF Annual General Meeting held in Houston, United States on November 24, 2021. The WTT decided to appoint Liu to its board of directors as the “Commercial ( WTT)” was entrusted. portfolio at the Executive Committee meeting on January 29. “Mr. Liu Guoliang is a legend of our sport who has shown great leadership as chairman of one of our most successful member associations. He has the full confidence of the ITTF Executive Committee as we know he will play an important role at World Table Tennis,” said ITTF president Petra Sorling, who will be regularly invited to WTT board meetings. Liu replaces Matt Pound, CEO of WTT, who will be able to focus on day-to-day operations and operations. The other WTT board members – Khalil Al Mohannadi, ITTF executive vice president, and Steve Dainton, WTT director and ITTF Group CEO – will remain in their positions. Liu has won all major titles as a player and head coach of the Chinese men’s team. In 2018, he was elected president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association. In 2021, he was elected ITTF executive vice president.

