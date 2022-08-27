No. 24 USC Women’s Volleyball clears Colgate for 3-0 season opening





Next game: UMBC 27-8-2022 | 10:30 AM MORNING Pac-12 Insider Aug 27 (Sat) / 10:30 am UMBC THE ANGELS The 24th-ranked USC women’s volleyball team (1-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 3-0 sweep of Colgate (25-13, 25-20, 25-12) in the Cardinal & Gold Classic at Galen Center on Friday, August 26. KEY PLAYERS Sr. OH Skylar Fields led all players with 15.0 points on 13 kills (3rd, 26att) hitting .385 to go with an ace and two blocks.

led all players with 15.0 points on 13 kills (3rd, 26att) hitting .385 to go with an ace and two blocks. Pleased Dani Thomas-Nathan collected nine kills (5th, 20att, .200) and scored three service aces.

collected nine kills (5th, 20att, .200) and scored three service aces. sr. OPP Emilia Weske made eight kills (1st, 12att) hitting .583 with nine digs, three aces and two blocks.

made eight kills (1st, 12att) hitting .583 with nine digs, three aces and two blocks. So. setter My Tuaniga put the Trojans on a .554 batting rate and provided 36 assists with career-high five service aces and five digs.

put the Trojans on a .554 batting rate and provided 36 assists with career-high five service aces and five digs. Jr. MB Lindsey Miller had six kills on eight attacks without a two-block error.

had six kills on eight attacks without a two-block error. Gr. MB Kalyah Williams had five kills on seven swings with no fouls and added two blocks.

had five kills on seven swings with no fouls and added two blocks. fr. LIBA Gala Trubinto led all players by 12 digs and served one ace.

led all players by 12 digs and served one ace. Before Colgate, Libby Overmyer led by five kills. Julia Kurowski led the Raiders with seven digs. HOW IT HAPPENED The Women of Troy batted .357 in the first set and held the Raiders to a negative .045 result. USC then posted a big .481 in the second set and topped it with a .538 in the third frame while holding Colgate at .000 to seal the win.

After a slow start in the first set, the Trojans used a 17-5 run to win the first set 25-13. USC scored 10 of the last 11 points in the frame and got five kills from Fields and posted five service aces as a team.

The score was tied eight times in the second set, but USC broke a tie of 13 and held back any Raider comebacks to wrap up a 25-20 win. Weske led all players with five kills and two aces in the second, while Fields, Williams, Miller and Thomas-Nathan each had three kills.

Fields and Thomas-Nathan each scored five kills in the third set and helped the Trojans with a 17-8 run to finish the game with a 25-12 win. Tuaniga served three of her aces in the last frame for freshman MB Rylie McGinest came in to score the last two kills of the match. NEXT ONE The Trojans return to action tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. PT against UMBC (1-0) at Galen Center. The Retrievers and Colgate play at 5:00 PM, then USC-Villanova closes out the Cardinal & Gold Classic at 7:30 PM PT. All USC games will be streamed on Pac-12 Insider. MATCH NOTES USC and Colgate first met.

The Trojans improved to 180-52 all-time in games played at the Galen Center.

The Women of Troy improved to 38-9 all-time in season openers and to 38-9 in home openers, including an 11-5 score in home openers played at Galen Center. For more information about the USC women’s volleyball team and a complete schedule and results, please visit USCtrojans.com/WVB. Fans of the Women of Troy can follow @USCWomensVolley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

