Sports
Mitchell Johnson’s swipe at ABC over commentary job
Aussie cricket great Mitchell Johnson has a swipe at the ABC after being forced to quit his radio commentary job over a “conflict of interest.”
the Australian On Friday, Johnson first reported that Johnson had been forced to leave by the ABC because of his association with betting agency Bet Nation, which violated the strict rules of the national broadcaster.
‘IT’S HAPPENING’: Chris Lynn’s Bombshell in $8 Million Drama
‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tim Paine’s shock returns to cricket after a break from play
The 40-year-old walked away from his commentary when he was told he could not do business with commercial gambling companies while working for the ABC.
Johnson, who took 313 Test wickets for Australia, is said to be behind the microphone during the Aussies’ three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on Sunday.
I’ve enjoyed working with the ABC team over the past few seasons and look forward to doing it again, Johnson told News Corp.
There seems to be a lot of hypocrisy associated with this rule. I don’t understand and you start to wonder what you can and can’t say when you call for them.
It kind of blew me away: Should we make sure we align with the ABC’s moral compass? I can’t help that, that’s the rule and I don’t think I’m going to work with them.
Johnson’s manager Tony Box said: “When we explained the policy, Mitch was extremely disappointed.
“He thought there was a clear double standard in that individuals are punished, but it’s still okay that the sport itself and the ABC are funded through sponsorship or tax revenue from the same industry.
“He loves making radio and enjoyed working with the team. He was clear in his instructions not to pursue more opportunities with the ABC with this policy.”
Cricket world reacts to Mitchell Johnson news
Veteran broadcaster Glenn Mitchell, who previously worked for ABC, tweeted: “I have to say I find it odd that the ABC banned Mitchell Johnson from being part of its cricket commentary team because he has a relationship with a gambling company.
“I don’t see him promoting it in the coverage AND the government is making huge revenues from gambling.”
Other cricket fans were also stunned by the news.
According to The Western AustralianJohnson has been approached by Triple M about joining their team for the Australian summer cricket.
Johnson’s departure leaves a significant gap in the ABC commentary team after the iconic broadcaster Ian Chappell announced his retirement earlier this month.
“I had a minor stroke a few years ago and I was lucky. But it just makes everything harder,” Chappell said.
“And I just thought with all the traveling and climbing stairs and things like that, it’s just going to get harder.
“Then I read some Rabbits [recently retired rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said retired and it really hit me when I read the bit where he said ‘you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake’.”
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/cricket-2022-mitchell-johnson-swipe-abc-commentary-job-004751078.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]