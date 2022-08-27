Mitchell Johnson’s swipe at ABC over commentary job

Mitchell Johnson and wife Jessica Bratich Johnson at the 2019 Australian Cricket Awards. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Aussie cricket great Mitchell Johnson has a swipe at the ABC after being forced to quit his radio commentary job over a “conflict of interest.”

the Australian On Friday, Johnson first reported that Johnson had been forced to leave by the ABC because of his association with betting agency Bet Nation, which violated the strict rules of the national broadcaster.

The 40-year-old walked away from his commentary when he was told he could not do business with commercial gambling companies while working for the ABC.

Johnson, who took 313 Test wickets for Australia, is said to be behind the microphone during the Aussies’ three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe starting on Sunday.

I’ve enjoyed working with the ABC team over the past few seasons and look forward to doing it again, Johnson told News Corp.

There seems to be a lot of hypocrisy associated with this rule. I don’t understand and you start to wonder what you can and can’t say when you call for them.

It kind of blew me away: Should we make sure we align with the ABC’s moral compass? I can’t help that, that’s the rule and I don’t think I’m going to work with them.

Johnson’s manager Tony Box said: “When we explained the policy, Mitch was extremely disappointed.

“He thought there was a clear double standard in that individuals are punished, but it’s still okay that the sport itself and the ABC are funded through sponsorship or tax revenue from the same industry.

“He loves making radio and enjoyed working with the team. He was clear in his instructions not to pursue more opportunities with the ABC with this policy.”

Brendon Julian and Mitchell Johnson in commentary for Fox Sports in 2018. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Cricket world reacts to Mitchell Johnson news

Veteran broadcaster Glenn Mitchell, who previously worked for ABC, tweeted: “I have to say I find it odd that the ABC banned Mitchell Johnson from being part of its cricket commentary team because he has a relationship with a gambling company.

“I don’t see him promoting it in the coverage AND the government is making huge revenues from gambling.”

Other cricket fans were also stunned by the news.

According to The Western AustralianJohnson has been approached by Triple M about joining their team for the Australian summer cricket.

Johnson’s departure leaves a significant gap in the ABC commentary team after the iconic broadcaster Ian Chappell announced his retirement earlier this month.

“I had a minor stroke a few years ago and I was lucky. But it just makes everything harder,” Chappell said.

“And I just thought with all the traveling and climbing stairs and things like that, it’s just going to get harder.

“Then I read some Rabbits [recently retired rugby league commentator Ray Warren] said retired and it really hit me when I read the bit where he said ‘you’re always one sentence closer to making a mistake’.”

