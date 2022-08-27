College Football Picks: Week Zero – Welcome Back To Football

After a very, very long wait, college football is back. What a damn time to be alive.

Obviously it’s only week zero. But football is football in my book… even if it’s an absolutely horrendous range of games.

There are only 11 games with FBS teams and only 6 Power 5 teams playing this weekend. While Florida State is one of them, the weekend will be a bit more beefed up, but it’s not really expected to be a competitive weekend. Plus, without many Power 5 teams on the list, your guesses (and mine for that matter) are just guesses, but let’s have some fun.

Same as last year, this is not gambling advice. I’m just a guy with a keyboard and access to the posting system trying to have some fun with MissouriNole, Ukedadnole, the rest of the crew from last year and any new friends who want to join in.

As always, if you’d like to play along, leave your pick in the comments. Pick all 11 FBS games this week, because why not.

Austin Peay Governors (+27.5) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (Noon ET, CBSSN)

College football season kicks off in Bowling Green, Kentucky! A legendary hotbed for the sports heritage (I’m funny). But it was the home of QB Bailey Zappe and that prolific Hilltoppers attack a year ago. Zappe finished the year 13 yards away from overshadowing 6,000 passing yards in the season. Quite good. They have to replace that production and they will try to do it with Austin Reed, a graduate of the University of West Florida. Hard to believe hell is reproducing those numbers but I have no doubt they can still swing it and post enough points to cover.

Brians Pick: Western Kentucky -27.5

We kick off the Power 5 college football season with… a B1G matchup on the Emerald Isle! Doesn’t get more traditional than that does it???? Wrong! But who cares! Nebraska spent the off-season making fun of being the best 3-9 team of all time after having an excuse for every loss they had a year ago. But Scott Frost has done a lot to improve this roster. They got Texas QB transfer Casey Thompson (also Chubba!), his Texas teammate WR Marcus Washington and LSU bring over WR Trey Palmer to boost the passing game alongside WR Omar Manning, who can fill the stats himself. There’s a lot to like about Nebraska. My strategy a year ago was fade Scott Frost and I’m already going against this. It certainly won’t explode in my face.

Brian’s Pick: Nebraska -13

Idaho State Bengals (+20.5) at UNLV Rebels (3:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Another great example of two bad bad teams with nothing to really point us in a good direction opening camp. UNLV’s most interesting spot is QB as they have yet to decide between incumbent Doug Brumfield and Tennessee transfer Harrison Bailey. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’m rocking pretty heavy with home favorites this week, so I’ll follow my own lead.

Brians Pick: UNLV -20.5

UCONN Huskies (+27.5) at Utah State Aggies (4:00 p.m. ET, FS1)

Utah State was one of my favorite teams a year ago. Blake Anderson will remain the head coach there (although I don’t expect that for much longer than this season, as his star is on the rise). Hes had a good chance to fill that resumption this season with his QB Logan Bonner. They will have to replace their receiving corps, but they have also made some transfers to help in that area. UCONN was also one of the worst teams from a year ago, so let’s rock with my Aggies.

Brian’s Pick: Utah State -27.5

I literally know nothing about Wyoming. I’m not even gonna pretend. It’s week zero and, as I said before, I’m just a guy with a keyboard and access to this web page (as long as Perry allows it). I felt like Bret Bielema had let Illinois improve last season despite the 5-7 record. They were pretty solid, but they couldn’t score an important part of football either. If they score a little better I have a pretty good feeling about their chances of covering at home.

Brian’s Pick: Illinois -10.5

Duquesne Dukes (+38.5) at Florida State Seminoles (5:00 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Brian’s Pick: Florida State -38.5

Charlotte 49ers (+7.5) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7:00 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

This is probably the game I’m most looking forward to (although I’ll probably be out for dinner and not watching). Charlotte had a pretty rough defense last season and was fun enough to be interesting. On the other hand, Willie Taggarts’ crew wasn’t all that different. Former Miami QB NKosi Perry is still running the show, feels like he’s been in college for ten years. FAU faded last season but opened strongly. I expect a similar trend here, but it should be enough back and forth to be a nice watch.

Brians Choice: FAU -7.5″

Florida A&M Rattlers (+34.5) at UNC Tar Heels (8:15 p.m. ET, ACCN)

This is the first game after Sam Howell at Chapel Hill. The new starting QB will be Drake Maye after beating Jacolby Criswell for the job. But Mack Brown doesn’t seem quite finished with that decision, as he reiterated that he will turn to Criswell if Maye shows any sign of struggle. Not exactly the support Maye was hoping for. FAMU shouldn’t be a challenge for UNC, but check out the new look Heels.

Brians Pick: UNC -34.5″

North Texas Mean Green (-1.5) at UTEP Miners (9pm ET, Stadium)

I’m not even going to waste your time with random words about football. I know zero. UTEPs at home, so let’s drive those.

Brian’s choice: UTEP +1.5

Nevada Wolfpack (-8.5) at New Mexico State Aggies (10pm ET, ESPN2)

Nevada was pretty good last year, but they also lost their head coach and a lot of players. So this could easily be a tough year for them. But the state of New Mexico was terrible last season. That’s enough to convince me that Nevada could cover 8.5.

Brian’s Pick: Nevada -8.5

The SEC taint gets a cross-country trip to Hawaii to open the year in non-conference play. I say that with a wink, of course, because this is actually a smart move by the conference brain. Who wouldn’t want to spend a few days in Hawaii? Plus Vandy’s football can’t get much worse than last season. UCONN was the only thing that separated them from a season with 1 win. The only place to go from there is up, right?

Brian’s choice: Vandy -7.5