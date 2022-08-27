Sports
For young Muslim hockey players, Nazem Kadri changes the game
Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri has been a role model for thousands of hockey-playing Muslim children in Canada, but things were different in the 1990s when he got his start in the sport.
“Growing up with the NHL, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me or resembled my background,” said Kadri, 31, who grew up in London, Ontario, one of five children born to Lebanese parents.
Things are starting to shift, something the London Muslim community will be celebrating on Saturday when Kadri takes home the Stanley Cup.
I told my teachers all the time that I was going to the NHL. They just told me to keep doing my homework.– Nazem Kadri
Kadri, who is now signed to the Calgary Flames, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win the cup. He did it with the Colorado Avalanche in June, when the NHL team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“Every time you can be the first to actually do something is quite an achievement,” said the center, who played with the Toronto Maple Leafs before moving to Colorado. very cool for me.
“I used to tell my teachers I was going to the NHL,” he recalled in an interview with CBC News. “They just told me to keep doing my homework.”
Tomorrow, Kadrikicks will hold a community parade at London’s Muslim Mosque, a place close to his heart.
“I’ve been going there since I was a kid,” Kadri said. “Friday prayers were clearly something we were involved in.”
For the London Muslim community it is a blessing to have something to celebrate. They are still coming to grips with the June 2021 truck attack on a Muslim family while taking an evening stroll. Police say the incident was motivated by hate. A man charged with murder and terror-related counts is expected to appear in court next year.
Hockey sees more diversity
Kadri’s performance is widely acclaimed in the London hockey community.
“He really proved that anyone can do anything,” said Ahmed Tassi, 12, of the London Junior Knights under-12 Triple A team. Ahmed’s family is also Lebanese and Muslim.
Things are changing now in minor hockey, said the young player, who dreams of making the NHL.
“A lot of them have different skin colors and different beliefs, and even after the game you can hear them talking different languages with their families,” he said.
Kadri emphasized that diversity in the game is important.
“That’s something that’s special to me,” he said. “To make [the sport]different.”
Kadri’s father, Samir, also noted how the composition of the sport is changing.
“I think the number of minorities signing up for hockey is definitely higher,” said Samir, a longtime Montreal Canadiens fan, cheering for every team his son plays.
“I think that’s one of the things that Nazem has been able to do. For anyone who is not Muslim or brown, I think it shows that we are normal, we are just like you. We all get along and enjoy this great sport.”
However, throughout his career, Kadri has been the target of racist threats on social media which he largely ignores.
“Right now it is what it is,” he said. “That’s their problem more than mine.”
In general, Kadri believes hockey in general is becoming more inclusive, but admitted, “There will always be ignorant people.”
