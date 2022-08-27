Rafael Nadal super excited about Roger Federer’s return to Laver Cup





Roger Federer hasn’t played competitive tennis in over a year and, like his legion of fans, Rafa Nadal can’t wait for the Swiss superpower to return to action next month. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion is expected to return to the tour in September, when he plays doubles at the Laver Cup in London with his longtime rival and friend Nadal, before playing the Swiss indoor tournament at home in Basel. . next month. Federer has not been seen since Wimbledon last year after undergoing another operation on his knee, which hampered the 41-year-old in the twilight of his sparkling career. Of course, super excited to see Roger back on the track, Nadal, the winner of a men’s record 22 Grand Slam titles, told reporters Friday ahead of the US Open. I hope he’s healthy enough for that to happen. Yes, let’s see. It’s been a long time without Roger on the track so I really hope he manages to be back. But let’s see. Federer has had three knee surgeries in the past two years and has not played a competitive game since his quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at Wimbledon 2021. But despite not playing for nearly 14 months, the Swiss has maintained his place at the top of the list of the world’s highest-paid tennis players for the 17th year, underscoring his popularity in the sport. Federer’s recent knee problems have left pundits and fans wondering how long it will be before the father of four decides to hang up his tennis rackets. The most important thing at this stage of his career is health and happiness, isn’t it? said Nadal. If he’s healthy enough and happy enough to be back on the tennis tour, it’ll be great. If not, we can just thank him for all he has accomplished. I’m sure we’ll have Roger for a while. Yes, I can’t wait to share a team with him in the Laver Cup.

