Auburn Volleyball opens 2022 with few wins over Panther Invite

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn Volleyball (2-0) saw a little bit of everything on Friday at the Panther Invitational.

After taking Belmont 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19), the Tigers went on to face a sloppy Georgia State team and a rambunctious crowd to keep the perfect record intact with a 3- 1 (22-25, 26-24, 30-28, 26-24) win.

US BELMONT

Auburn waited more than 250 days to adapt and return to volleyball, and when the team shook off the jitters of the first game, head coach Brent Crouch ‘s team went straight to work, beating Belmont 3-0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-19).

The Bruins led by a whopping four in the opening frame and held a 16-12 lead halfway through the first set. However, a service foul and two quick kills from senior Rebecca Ratho and freshmen Akash Anderson forced a time-out and swung the momentum back in favor of the Orange and Blue.

Powered by four kills from Rath and two blocks from the senior, Chelsea Harmon , Jackie Barrett and Kendal Kemp Auburn quickly took control of the piece. In fact, it was Harmon and Barrett’s thunderous block that sealed the team’s early lead.

freshman Kendal Kemp’s big day wasn’t quite done yet. Two kills and five more block assists helped the Tigers to a 13-0 run in the second set.

Kemp finished the morning with nine blocks in total, tying the program record for most blocks in a three-set match.

fellow youngsters Madison Scheer and Akash Anderson jumped into the fray too. Anderson’s three kills in the second stanza led Auburn, while Scheer followed two, along with Kemp and Rath.

Scheer would lead the squad with a batting rate of .467, taking eight kills.

As the Tigers’ service reception improved throughout the game, the pace at which Auburn started to score also increased. Zoe Slaughter turned back-to-back aces as the Tiger raced to a 9-1 lead in the third set.

Slaughter also finished the competition second in digs with 11 behind another freshman in Sarah Morton (15).

In all, Auburn freshmen were responsible for 17 kills, 29 digs, 11 blocks and two aces.

Rath turned up the pressure in the final set and took five kills. The Altamonte Springs, Florida native would finish as the lone Tiger in double digits with 11, while Auburn finished third to earn the sweep.

US STATE OF GEORGIA

Aiming for a perfect start to 2022, the Tigers drifted through a messy game at the GSU Sports arena, beating the Panthers in three straight sets to take the 3-1 win (22-25, 26-24 , 30-28, 26-24).

Rath’s back-to-back kills put the Tigers in the mood early on, but a hearty helping and an energetic crowd fueled the Panthers to an early five-point lead in the opening set.

Akash Anderson added six kills in the first set to go along with Rath’s five while Auburn continued to collect late in the first set.

While Sarah Morton’s aced pulled the Tigers back within a point and forced Georgia State into a timeout, the home side eventually closing the set, 25-22, to take the early lead.

By serving aggressively, Auburn was able to keep the Panthers at bay in the second. Multiple aces of both Kendal Kemp and Fallan Lanham gave the Orange and Blue a four-point lead halfway through the set.

Kemps contributed to her impressive debut in Tiger uniform. The 6-6 center blocker isn’t just limited to front row tasks. Along with her aces, Kemp’s serve piled up three straight points, extending her team’s lead.

In fact, despite the Panthers forcing extra points, Rath’s eleventh kill of the night brought the matchup to one set apiece.

When Lanham came back to the service line in the third set, not even the Panther pep band would distract her from piling up the points. The Kentucky native laid a new ace in the middle of seven serves in a row in a run that saw Auburn extend the lead to five.

A late run by Georgia State added extra points for the second set in a row, but Crouch’s resilient youngsters came through.

Trade swung back and forth, it was a Kemp/Rath block followed by Kemp’s third kill of the set to claim the lead, 2-1.

While it was clear that the Panthers weren’t going away quietly, neither was this Auburn team.

Again, it was Rath along with a healthy dose of freshman flash to keep the Tigers within striking distance. Rath showed why she led the SEC in kills per set a season ago, hitting an even .300 and claiming a match-high 25 kills

Kemp finished her day with her third ace of the match and a few kills to push her team over the edge.

For the third set in a row, two programs needed extra points to decide the win and for the third consecutive time, Auburn answered the call and closed the game with a 26-24 effort.

MATCH NOTES

CROUCH’S COMMENTS

“We had four freshmen against Belmont with a totally new line-up. I expected there to be some growing pains and there were, but it was nice when everyone started to settle in. It was just about all I wanted to get out of the first game the get the jitters out and get the win.

“In the Georgia State game, that team played well and were enthusiastic. Very nice crowd and a good band to play for. They did things that we are not used to. Between spin services and a quick attack, those were two challenges for us where we could play against. Getting the win in two sets is a really big deal. We have such a young team and it’s such a good confidence boost for everyone.

on Kendal Kemp’s big day

“Her serving has improved so much, say day one. At some point I truly believe she will be one of the best servers in the SEC. I really liked how she showed up towards the end of the last game. finally get some balls closer to the net and she got some kills and made a big difference.”