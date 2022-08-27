What does the Rohit Sharma led team look like, main characters, full schedule?





India, the seven-time champion, is the clear favorite to win the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The Rohit Sharma-led side is not only full of star players, but also has an ensemble of specialists. (More cricket news) The most successful squad in the history of the tournament is determined to win an eighth continental title, especially after what happened in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, India will miss Jasprit Bumrah. The star pacer has been banned from the tournament due to a back injury. In his absence, seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take the pace. The squad is generally intimidating. However, head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19 on August 23 with a major blow and is not traveling with the team. VVS Laxman has now taken over the management on an interim basis. India’s Asia Cup record India won the first edition of the Asian Cup in 1984, but dropped out with the next edition in Sri Lanka. They won the next three, lost three finals in the next four, then settled for third place a few times. They are now the two-time defending champions. How they’ve done it so far : 1984 – won, 1986 – DNP, 1988 – won, 1990 – won, 1995 – won, 1997 – 2nd, 2000 – 3rd, 2004 – 2nd, 2008 – 2nd, 2010 – won, 2012 – 3rd, 2014 – 3rd, 2016 – won (T20I), 2018 – won. Key players in India to watch out for Virat Kohlic : For the obvious reason! According to the experts, this tournament holds the key for Virat Kohli. With 766 runs at an average of 63.83, Kohli is sure to dominate the Asian Cup. Rohit Sharma : The captain needs 117 runs to become the only third player to score 1000 runs in Asian Cup. His 883 runs are also 88 behind Sachin Tendulkar’s India high on the tournament. India squad for 2022 Asian Cup Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar , Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. Asia Cup 2022 match schedule in India India will take on arch-rival Pakistan in a Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, on August 28. On August 31, they meet Hong Kong at the same location. How to watch 2022 Asia Cup in India? Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Live streaming of 2022 Asia Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

