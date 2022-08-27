



CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) What an opening day for Texas high school football in Central Texas. Westlake won his 41st straight game by trailing Missouri City Ridge Point 44-14, and 6A newcomer Dripping Springs used a late field goal to beat Vandegrift 23-20. Bowie recorded his first win of the year 27-7 at Vista Ridge and Manor defeated the LBJ Jaguars 33-20. Here are the high school football scores from around Central Texas for Friday, August 26 Hutto 46, San Marcos 21 Westlake 44, Ridge Point 14 Cameron Yoe 73, Lago Vista 35 Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14 Bowie 27, Vista Ridge 7 Drop springs 23, Vandegrift 20 McNeil 49, Del Valle 13 Country house 33, LBJ 20 San Saba 46, Florence 14 Jar 21, White 14 Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23 Gorman 58, Hairdresser 12 The Christian School at Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0 Coleman 7, Mason 6 Glenn 34, Pieper 10 Lake Belton 47, Rouse 21 Liberty Hill 35, Wagner 21 Westwood 42, East View 27 St Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Faith 20 Hyde Park Baptist 56, Austin Achieve 0 Round Rock 31, Weiss 14 Regents 35, Central Catholic 20 Burnet 36, La Vernia 25 Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14 Southside 59, Crockett 12 Belton 34, Hendrickson 27 Just 48, Jarrell 26 Wimberley 21, Canyon Lake 14 Elgin 29, Lampasas 20 Gonzales 34, Cedar Creek 16 Lockhart 27, Southwest 20 Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17 Navasota 41, Navarro 14 Bellville 24, La Grange 14 San Antonio Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/sports-general/high-school-sports/central-texas-high-school-football-scores-for-friday-aug-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos