Sports
Scores from around Central Texas for Friday, August 26
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXAN) What an opening day for Texas high school football in Central Texas.
Westlake won his 41st straight game by trailing Missouri City Ridge Point 44-14, and 6A newcomer Dripping Springs used a late field goal to beat Vandegrift 23-20.
Bowie recorded his first win of the year 27-7 at Vista Ridge and Manor defeated the LBJ Jaguars 33-20.
Here are the high school football scores from around Central Texas for Friday, August 26
Hutto 46, San Marcos 21
Westlake 44, Ridge Point 14
Cameron Yoe 73, Lago Vista 35
Cedar Ridge 34, Cedar Park 14
Bowie 27, Vista Ridge 7
Drop springs 23, Vandegrift 20
McNeil 49, Del Valle 13
Country house 33, LBJ 20
San Saba 46, Florence 14
Jar 21, White 14
Rogers 29, Little River Academy 23
Gorman 58, Hairdresser 12
The Christian School at Castle Hills 45, Prairie Lea 0
Coleman 7, Mason 6
Glenn 34, Pieper 10
Lake Belton 47, Rouse 21
Liberty Hill 35, Wagner 21
Westwood 42, East View 27
St Stephen’s Episcopal 66, Faith 20
Hyde Park Baptist 56, Austin Achieve 0
Round Rock 31, Weiss 14
Regents 35, Central Catholic 20
Burnet 36, La Vernia 25
Georgetown 38, Copperas Cove 14
Southside 59, Crockett 12
Belton 34, Hendrickson 27
Just 48, Jarrell 26
Wimberley 21, Canyon Lake 14
Elgin 29, Lampasas 20
Gonzales 34, Cedar Creek 16
Lockhart 27, Southwest 20
Salado 53, Fredericksburg 17
Navasota 41, Navarro 14
Bellville 24, La Grange 14
San Antonio Clark 34, Buda Johnson 10
