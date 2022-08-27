How To Watch 2022 US Open Tennis Championship Online: Schedule, Channels





When you buy through our links, Insider can earn an affiliate commission. Learn more. The 2022 US Open tennis championship will air on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+ until September 11.

The first round starts on August 29 and includes a match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic.

ESPN+ costs $10 per month and includes matches from all 16 courts in the first rounds. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The US Open, the final 2022 tennis grand slam event, begins August 29 with coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. The US Open is a hard court tournament held in New York City at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, which consists of Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, and Grandstand Stadium. Women’s tennis legend Serena Williams has announced this year’s US Open probably her last game; the 40-year-old star was eliminated in the first round of Wimbledon earlier this summer and will face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the US Open on August 29. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev returns to the grand slam tournament after being banned from Wimbledon over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will not participate in the US Open due to travel restrictions for international travelers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Four-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal will be ready to play after he withdrew from Wimbledon due to injury. Where to watch the 2022 US Open tennis championship You can watch the 2022 US Open on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN+. Coverage begins on August 29 and runs through September 11. The ESPN+ streaming service costs $10 per month and offers the most comprehensive coverage of the first rounds, with streaming 12 hours a day during the first four rounds of the tournament.



You’ll need access to the ESPN cable channel to watch the US Open quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. If you don’t already have ESPN through your TV provider, you can sign up for a live TV streaming service to access the channel. Sling TV’s Blue plan is one of the cheapest options at $35 per month. New members get 50% off their first month, so you can watch the US Open final for $17.50.



YouTube TV ($65/month), Hulu + Live TV ($70/month), and FuboTV ($70/month) all also include ESPN. However, all three services cost significantly more than Sling, but you do get more total channels for that extra cost. Program US Open 2022 The 2022 US Open tennis championship will officially begin on August 29 after the qualifying rounds. In addition to ESPN’s major game broadcasts, you can stream from all 16 courts on ESPN+ during the first rounds. The quarterfinals, semifinals and finals of the US Open will be broadcast exclusively on the ESPN cable channel. Kevin Webb video game reporter

