This Connecticut HS hockey player has an Ivy League future and a breakdancing past

NEW CANAAN After a scintillating sports career with New Canaan, Cari Hills was both a hockey player and a lacrosse All-American at Cornell. It’s no surprise that a quarter of a century later, she would encourage her two daughters Polly and Lucy to play field hockey.

But I have to admit, Hills said, I never expected to be standing on the sidelines as a parent cheering for a daughter who is breakdancing.

There is no more fun and fascinating juxtaposition in Connecticut high school sports than Polly Parsons-Hills.

She is from small New Canaan and has a hyphenated last name. She was selected to the All-State First Team as a junior and helped lead her team to the 2021 CIAC Field Hockey Class L title. She is an honors student. She has verbally committed herself to Cornell’s admissions process. She is composed in speech, mature and sunny in character and boom! sas. Meet B-Girl Sweet P.

Polly has been breakdancing for seven years, even competing in out-of-state competitions. She can thank her uncle for introducing her to street dance.

Steve Graham, a three-sport athlete at Williams, started breakdancing in college in the 1980s. He took a break for lunch break, as an analyst at Goldman Sachs, and then went back to work. He went to the South Bronx to train. Achieved more, Graham would challenge the Manhattan street hitters to dance battles. They loved the preppy and included him in their act, pulling him out of the crowd by his tie. Graham would wear glasses, have a calculator in his pocket, play the nerd. And boom! He broke out into an air movement.

He told stories, Polly said, and I remember being: Wow! That’s so cool! Id see him dancing when we visited our cousins. There are always some guys, some girls dancing, breaking, having fun. I’ve stepped in with them a few times.

Graham was initially Vanilla Shake. As the years wore on and he returned to break-dance, the private equity executive became known as B-boy Silverback. He had connections, one of which was Sweet-Lu Espinosa in Connecticut.

I’m so lucky that he was so close (in Bridgeport) and willing to coach me, Parsons-Hills said. It’s been really special.

Espinosa was part of a larger wrecking crew called United OutKast. He also started coaching at New Canaan Dance Academy which focused on lyrical, tap, ballet, jazz.

We brought in break dancing, which was super cool, Parsons-Hills said. Lu was there, Sophie Duplock, my very good friend. It’s still going on. The younger kids, it’s incredible to see how much progress they’ve made.

Polly competed at the 2019 Silverback Open. Graham brought in top dancers from around the world. She wasn’t one of the single b-girls, but she had a great time.

During a team dance at last year’s hockey pep rally, Polly breakdanced. A few years ago, she performed at halftime of a basketball game. We didn’t have to ask her twice to make a few moves on the New Canaan turf. Let’s see how legendary football coach Lou Marinelli duplicates that.

I wouldn’t say I’m retired, Parsons-Hills said. I certainly have the ambition to become more active again. Mom will tell stories about how I broke down in the kitchen when it has a super good song on it. Maybe kick the fridge, kick a closet or two. Maybe a bruise. I still find time to dance when I’m in the mood. Always when Sophie comes home from university.

Hey, break dancing is an Olympic sport in 2024.

The first time Polly remembers holding a hockey stick was at a Cornell alumni game. She was 6. She played some peewee football. Cari didn’t want her to start anything too early until she was sure Polly loved it. She started in New Canaan Youth Field Hockey in fifth grade. She played lacrosse. She rowed for a while.

Early on, Mom saw how much Polly loved playing on a team, but she also saw her riding the ball around the house or driveway. Self-developing. perfecting.

In sixth grade, I was torn between hockey and lacrosse, Polly said. I loved both. Running after a ball, there’s really nothing I’d rather do. In lacrosse you have your right hand, left hand, ground balls and the draw. In hockey there are three dimensions, hockey on the ground, in the air and also 3D skills. There is so much more to master. I was really keen to learn as much as possible.

Field hockey took my heart.

Cari pointed to Wayne Gretzky, who as a child loved baseball as much as he loved hockey. When a season was over, they were ready for their next favorite sport. It’s different in today’s world.

Polly fell in love with hockey, Cari said. It was her decision which way to go. I’m glad she did.

Parsons-Hills called the New Canaans team electric last year. Undefeated until they met Darien in the FCIAC final, the Rams didn’t get knocked out with the only loss.

We had a sad moment that night, of course, but the next day we were back in training and all set to win states, she said. We would come together as a team and close the deal.

The day after the Rams 3-1 victory over Wilton for the state title, she had tryouts for AGH in indoor hockey. Two weeks off in March and out again all summer with AGH, an elite club team.

I live, breathe, eat, sleep hockey, Polly said.

But the years of specialization belies her diverse interests. She calls herself super outdoorsy. Hiking, mountain climbing, water skiing, surfing, frisbee Polly has her pursuits. She has also been club president of the New Canaan Green League. As part of the Building Bridges Club, she has helped conduct STEM experiments for K through fourth graders in Stamford.

As the years went by with hockey, Parsons-Hills said she can feel more girls look up to her. It’s a good feeling. She has already given so much, she says, her mission in her senior year is to give back to the sport and the community.

At New Canaan, she plays more on the defensive side, said Cari. In the club she is on the attacking side. Polly is a very fun player to watch. She sees the field and spreads the ball very well. She is able to adapt and fill in gaps where necessary. I was more progressive. My defensive skills weren’t nearly as strong. Polly can play both sides extremely well and that versatility makes her a one of a kind player.

Polly has only seen a music video or two of her mother play. She knows that Cari was a prolific goalscorer. She knows she’s in the Cornell Hall of Fame.

I haven’t heard bad things about my mother from anyone. Polly said she made some really big shoes to fill. I can only follow her as a role model.

My mother has always been there, through thick and thin. Super encouraging my whole life.

There are no gimmes in the Ivy League. While she gave a verbal commitment to Cornell for field hockey in the spring of her sophomore year, early decision applications are not accepted until November 1, and admissions are not accepted until December.

I’m so excited to play in college, Polly said. I love meeting new girls and playing with new teammates. I believe I can make a difference at Cornell. His coach Andy Smiths third year. He is building an empire that I am very excited to be a part of.

When I was little, I saw a big, beautiful school. And that’s what I still see today. There is no other place I would rather spend my four years. I knew I didn’t really want to be in a big city. Cornell is pretty much the opposite of a big city.

Cari studied economics at Cornell. After spending much of her career at Accenture in technology consulting, she transitioned to a private equity firm in Pennsylvania. Polly is applying to the Dyson School of Applied Economics and Management. She will focus on entrepreneurship. She already owns a small business and provides personal instruction in hockey.

Sometimes kids are exposed and overwhelmed by things and take a different path (than their parents), Cari said. She has done her homework. I couldn’t be prouder that she charted her own path.

Polly said having Lucy on the team for the past two years has been incredible and it has taken their band to the next level. Mother allowed herself to look around the field where she once played and where her daughters now do. She got emotional.

It’s special to see both my girls on the varsity team playing at the home of the Rams, where I have so many great memories, Cari said. It’s so great to see that they have the same tradition and support in the community. It’s such a great place to grow up.

And for a daughter to breakdancing.

[email protected]; @jeffjacobs123