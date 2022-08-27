Aztecs drop season opener to Cal

Next game: Army Westpunt 27-8-2022 | 11 a.m. PT Aug 27 (Sat) / 11 a.m. PT Army Westpunt

SAN DIEGO The new-look San Diego State volleyball team dropped a small three-set decision (20-25, 23-25, 23-25) to visit California on Friday as part of the season-opening SDSU Invitational at Aztec Court in Peterson Gym.

The teams came together for 36 draws and 20 lead changes, while seven of the eight Aztec newcomers saw action in the seesaw affair.

However, despite maintaining a narrow lead of 38-37 in kills and a 7-4 spread in service aces, SDSU was plagued by 25 attacking errors, with a success rate of .121 on the night.

Conversely, the Golden Bears had a decisive advantage in team blocks (12.0 to 5.0) and only eight stray attacks in all, finishing with an efficiency of .358 to help determine their victory.

Offensively, the Aztecs were led by the trio of Hepiua Tuua’a a, Mikel Labno and Madison Corfu who killed seven each, while Cat Cooper (.357) and Kayla Rivera (3 block assists) each launched six non-returnables.

In addition, SDSU’s fortunes were boosted by: Elly Schraeder (.375), who scored five shots himself and completed the squad with four block assists, while Sarah Gonzalez (16 assists) and Noah Miller (14 assists, 7 digs) shared the setting.

However, the Aztecs were unable to hold back the exploits of Cal’s Lydia Grote, who hit .516 after posting a match-high 19 kills on 31 attempts with three errors as they combined on four blocks. The Bears also got six block assists from Mikela Hayden and Sophie Scott each, while Tara Desa just missed a double-double after leading all players with nine assists 15 counts to go.

SDSU secured a precarious 16-15 lead in the opening set after consecutive kills by Cooper, Tautua’a and Labno. However, the Bears countered with three straight runs to jump up front for good as Grote and Scott came together on a block, wedged around put-aways from Peyton Dejardin and Leah Schmidt.

The Aztecs kept it close with another kill by Cooper to narrow the gap to 18-17. SDSU was unable to grab the upper hand, however, as Cal made a 7-3 run to finish the set. Grote ignited the wave with three kills and a service ace, while Hayden made a kill for the clincher.

The teams witnessed 13 draws and eight changes of lead in another tooth-and-nail battle in the second stanza, where the Aztecs clung to another slim 17-16 lead. Shortly after, SDSU faced the course of a 24-21 deficit, thanks to another timely 8-4 from the Bears. Cal was the beneficiary of two wandering attacks and a wayward serve from the Aztecs, while Hayden and Grote took down two kills each.

SDSU narrowed the margin to 24-23 after a Bear attack foul and a Miller service ace, but the host school couldn’t get any closer as Grote secured the frame with another kill to give the visitors a 2-0 lead on the set scoreboard. to give.

The third set was no less dramatic, with the teams coming together for a further 13 draws and seven leader changes. Both sides made a total of nine kills in the stanza, but the Aztecs imploded with 12 offenses to finish the set with an efficiency of minus 0.086.

Still, SDSU seemed poised to extend the game after taking a 21-20 lead after a Labno kill. However, Cal took four quick runs to grab the momentum. The Bears got three of those points on a service foul, a poor set and an errant offense, while Grote and Scott joined forces again on a block.

Cal was forced to time out after Labno committed a kill for the Aztecs, while Annalea Maeder was charged with a ball handling error. However, the Bears ditched hopes of the Scarlet and Black’s comeback on Schmidt’s suspension.

San Diego State closes its weekend tournament with two games on Saturday, battling Army West Point at 11 a.m. PT, followed by a clash with UC San Diego at 7 p.m. The Aztec-Tritons’ Nightcap is being streamed live via the Mountain West Network.