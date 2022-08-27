Sports
Aztecs drop season opener to Cal
SAN DIEGO The new-look San Diego State volleyball team dropped a small three-set decision (20-25, 23-25, 23-25) to visit California on Friday as part of the season-opening SDSU Invitational at Aztec Court in Peterson Gym.
The teams came together for 36 draws and 20 lead changes, while seven of the eight Aztec newcomers saw action in the seesaw affair.
However, despite maintaining a narrow lead of 38-37 in kills and a 7-4 spread in service aces, SDSU was plagued by 25 attacking errors, with a success rate of .121 on the night.
Conversely, the Golden Bears had a decisive advantage in team blocks (12.0 to 5.0) and only eight stray attacks in all, finishing with an efficiency of .358 to help determine their victory.
Offensively, the Aztecs were led by the trio of Hepiua Tuua’a a, Mikel Labno and Madison Corfuwho killed seven each, while Cat Cooper (.357) and Kayla Rivera (3 block assists) each launched six non-returnables.
In addition, SDSU’s fortunes were boosted by: Elly Schraeder (.375), who scored five shots himself and completed the squad with four block assists, while Sarah Gonzalez (16 assists) and Noah Miller (14 assists, 7 digs) shared the setting.
However, the Aztecs were unable to hold back the exploits of Cal’s Lydia Grote, who hit .516 after posting a match-high 19 kills on 31 attempts with three errors as they combined on four blocks. The Bears also got six block assists from Mikela Hayden and Sophie Scott each, while Tara Desa just missed a double-double after leading all players with nine assists 15 counts to go.
SDSU secured a precarious 16-15 lead in the opening set after consecutive kills by Cooper, Tautua’a and Labno. However, the Bears countered with three straight runs to jump up front for good as Grote and Scott came together on a block, wedged around put-aways from Peyton Dejardin and Leah Schmidt.
The Aztecs kept it close with another kill by Cooper to narrow the gap to 18-17. SDSU was unable to grab the upper hand, however, as Cal made a 7-3 run to finish the set. Grote ignited the wave with three kills and a service ace, while Hayden made a kill for the clincher.
The teams witnessed 13 draws and eight changes of lead in another tooth-and-nail battle in the second stanza, where the Aztecs clung to another slim 17-16 lead. Shortly after, SDSU faced the course of a 24-21 deficit, thanks to another timely 8-4 from the Bears. Cal was the beneficiary of two wandering attacks and a wayward serve from the Aztecs, while Hayden and Grote took down two kills each.
SDSU narrowed the margin to 24-23 after a Bear attack foul and a Miller service ace, but the host school couldn’t get any closer as Grote secured the frame with another kill to give the visitors a 2-0 lead on the set scoreboard. to give.
The third set was no less dramatic, with the teams coming together for a further 13 draws and seven leader changes. Both sides made a total of nine kills in the stanza, but the Aztecs imploded with 12 offenses to finish the set with an efficiency of minus 0.086.
Still, SDSU seemed poised to extend the game after taking a 21-20 lead after a Labno kill. However, Cal took four quick runs to grab the momentum. The Bears got three of those points on a service foul, a poor set and an errant offense, while Grote and Scott joined forces again on a block.
Cal was forced to time out after Labno committed a kill for the Aztecs, while Annalea Maeder was charged with a ball handling error. However, the Bears ditched hopes of the Scarlet and Black’s comeback on Schmidt’s suspension.
San Diego State closes its weekend tournament with two games on Saturday, battling Army West Point at 11 a.m. PT, followed by a clash with UC San Diego at 7 p.m. The Aztec-Tritons’ Nightcap is being streamed live via the Mountain West Network.
|
Sources
2/ https://goaztecs.com/news/2022/8/26/womens-volleyball-aztecs-drop-season-opener-to-cal.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]