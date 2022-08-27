Sports
Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours for tournament opener | Cricket
Hours before the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and DP World have jointly announced a new title sponsorship, renaming the upcoming six-nation men’s T20 cricket tournament as the DP World Asia Cup 2022.
The agreement comes as cricket stars from across the continent prepare the second T20 version of the Asian Cup, to be played in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11, 2022.
The new look DP World Asia Cup includes teams representing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and Hong Kong.
They play a total of 13 games, all broadcast on Star Sports.
The final will be played on September 11, 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. It is the fourth time that the Asian Cup has been held in the UAE.
We are pleased to have DP World as title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and the participation of a respected partner like DP World is welcome,” said ACC President Jay Shah.
We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship of the 2022 Asia Cup. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be part of one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, here in Dubai, the region’s new sports capital. We can’t wait to see the action unfold in the coming weeks and wish the tournament organizers, teams and players the best of luck in the coming weeks, said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.
The ACC was founded in 1983 to promote and develop the sport in Asia. It currently includes 24 member associations.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/asia-cup-2022-renamed-hours-before-first-tournament-opener-101661589601299.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]