Asia Cup 2022 renamed hours for tournament opener | Cricket

Hours before the opening game between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and DP World have jointly announced a new title sponsorship, renaming the upcoming six-nation men’s T20 cricket tournament as the DP World Asia Cup 2022.

The agreement comes as cricket stars from across the continent prepare the second T20 version of the Asian Cup, to be played in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11, 2022.

The new look DP World Asia Cup includes teams representing India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

They play a total of 13 games, all broadcast on Star Sports.

The final will be played on September 11, 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE. It is the fourth time that the Asian Cup has been held in the UAE.

We are pleased to have DP World as title sponsor of the Asia Cup 2022. The Asia Cup is a prestigious event and the participation of a respected partner like DP World is welcome,” said ACC President Jay Shah.

We are delighted to announce our title sponsorship of the 2022 Asia Cup. The partnership offers a unique opportunity to be part of one of the most prestigious cricket tournaments in the world, here in Dubai, the region’s new sports capital. We can’t wait to see the action unfold in the coming weeks and wish the tournament organizers, teams and players the best of luck in the coming weeks, said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

The ACC was founded in 1983 to promote and develop the sport in Asia. It currently includes 24 member associations.