Week 2 High School Football Games





Final scores and highlights from high school football games in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Part 1: Top tackle, Daniel Boone vs. West Ridge, Dobyns Bennett vs. Volunteer, Unaka vs. Cloudland, Happy Valley vs. Chuckey-Doak, Anderson County vs. Science Hill and the Science Hill band. Part 2: Knox Catholic vs. South Greene, Johnson County vs. Hampton, Pigeon Forge vs. Sullivan East, Letcher County vs. David Crockett, Seymour vs. Cherokee and cheerleaders from Abingdon. Part 3: Unicoi County vs. Cosby, Castlewood vs. North Greene, Richlands vs. Gate City and Abingdon vs. John Battle. Vote now: Week 2 Best game of the week

final scores Northeast Tennessee Anderson County 48, Science Hill 6 Castlewood VA 49, North Green 20 Chuckey-Doak 49, Happy Valley 7 Cloudland 46, Note 28 Daniel Boone 33, West Ridge 0 David Crockett 35, Letcher County KY 0 Dobyns Bennett 41, Volunteer 0 greenville 35, Grainger 0 Hampton 44, Johnson County 0 Knox Catholic 54, South Green 0 Northview Academy 44, West Greene 13 seymour 42, Cherokee 28 Sullivan East 35, Pigeon Forge 26 Unicoi County 42, cosby 0 Southwest Virginia Abingdon 47, John Battle 6 Castle wood 49, North Greene TN 20 Cumberland Gorge 50, Thomas Walker 36 graham 29, Bluefield WV 25 holston 21, Eastern Montgomery 0 Lebanon 19, Honaker 13 (Thu) Mary 29, Chilhowie 0 Patrick Henry 28, Grundy 20 radford 29, George Wythe 15 (Thu) Rich 27, Gate City 13 Ridgeview 42, J.I. Burton 8 Rural Retreat 27, Fort Chiswell 9 Rye Bay 26, Hurley 24 Tazewell 46, Virginia High 21 double springs 28, Northwood 8 Union 48, Lee High 7 Point Central 41, East side 7

