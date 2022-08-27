Macon-Bibb Tennis Court Wins National Award





MACON, Go. Two years in the game, the Randy Stephens Tennis Center on Houston Road in Macon wins national awards. The center won the United States Tennis Association’s Outstanding Facility award. “I couldn’t ask for a better tennis facility,” said Patsy Bendall, coordinator of the Macon Area Tennis Association Adult Local League. County Manager Bobby Walker regularly says the Ralph Stephens Center serves nearly 1,000 tennis players and doubles that for league games. Bendall says she plays tennis daily and the center’s 22 full-sized courts are great for tournaments, fundraisers and community gatherings. “In order to have everyone together rather than in certain circumstances, you may have to go to a different facility to play. We can do well here and they also offer pickleball,” added Bendall. Randy Stephens won the award along with 33 other facilities. Each facility is judged on areas such as overall layout, center amenities, participation in USTA programs, and player accommodations. Walker says the center is working hard to be accessible to everyone and, “Involve the whole community and don’t just make sure you have to be wealthy to play tennis,” adding that anyone can swing the racket. “Especially for those who have not seen tennis as an opportunity in the past.” The center welcomes people of all ages. “Very, very, young to very, very old, and believe me, I know because I’m on the very, very old side,” Bendall says, “but you really can. I mean, you can move as much as you want.” just make sure you’re smart enough to hook up with a partner who runs a lot more.” Nyquira Waller works at the facility and started playing tennis four months ago. “I was very nervous, very nervous at first, but once I started playing, I started to love it,” Waller says. Waller recently won two competitions and says the exercise and positive environment helped her boost her confidence. She invites everyone to come and play. “Just go out and play,” says Waller “Be sure to come out and try it,” Bendall adds. Walker says this award wouldn’t be possible without county commissioners and Mayor Miller’s support for recreation. He also thanks his employees who have worked hard to make Randy Stephens accessible to the surrounding community. The center now focuses on building partnerships with the surrounding schools. If interested in connecting, please call the Randy Stephens Tennis Center or email Bobby Walker at [email protected] Would you like to get in touch with other tennis players in your area? Check out the Macon Area Tennis Association on their website.

