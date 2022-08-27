It takes barely an hour from Dubai, even during rush hour along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, to reach Sharjah. Thousands commute on this route that connects the unusual brother next door, that is Sharjah, to the slick metropolis of Dubai. Sharjah exists in the past, the ruler of the state has meticulously preserved the remains of the ancient port city; Dubai beats in the future, like the skyscrapers that pierce the sky. Sharjah is laid-back: a dry state, with strict sharia laws and power for art and galleries thanks to the state heiress; Dubai is bustling, its ambition matched only by its relentless quest to become the perfect globalized city-state in the world.

So metaphorically, the distance is more than the 39 kilometers that separate them geographically. The quotes, two of the Asian Cup venues, also evoke different feelings in the cricket consciousness of the subcontinents. Sharjah is no longer the Emirates’ premier cricket stadium, matches that rarely stop, more as a tribute to its former splendor than a reflection of its current insignificance. Abu Dhabi and Dubai, more so the latter, are the shining beacons of Emirates cricket. In reality, both have enjoyed this status for most of the past two decades. Sharjah, its cricketing glory long gone, looks more like a forgotten location that suddenly jumps into the calendar during a multi-team tournament or domestic league just because there aren’t enough stadiums to house the games in the country.

The schedule for this Asian Cup aptly reflects the inequality. Dubai hosts all the main matches from the India-Pakistani league match to the final, in addition to five of the six super-four matches. India is not slated to play a game in this location of multiple heartbreak and undying triumphs; Pakistan would face a qualifier and Sri Lanka would face Bangladesh.

But for most of the audience, cricket in the Emirates means only one place: Sharjah. Especially for those who grew up watching cricket in the 80’s and 90’s, when the calendar wasn’t as full as it is now, when satellite TV hadn’t gone mainstream, when the internet was an idea than reality, when cricket in Sharjah was was the Sharjah Cup, Asia Cup, Australasia Cup or those named after whimsical sponsors, was like the proverbial oasis in the heart of a blistering summer vacation. The timing was ideal just after the exams but before the next academic year starts, a space now being compromised by the IPL.

The location evokes a blizzard of nostalgia like few others in the world, a thread of romance few others can whip up. The images and sound were unique, blazing sunshine that brightened bright hues, wide smiles that graced the faces of tens of thousands who braved the heat to cheer on their teams, that rare spotting of actors and down from the underworld, adding to the allure and intrigue, the hyper-excited commentary of Tony Greig, or the sardonic humor of Geoffrey Boycott or the epitome of an English uncle in Henry earrings Blofeld.

Just like the multitude of different emotions it has generated, or is still generating. It could be that no other venue has hosted so many white-ball games as Sharjah has 240 ODIs and 25 T20Is that it automatically produces so many diverse emotions and gifted some unforgettable matches, moments and individual performances. Yet few other locations could match the offering or predilection for drama and theater. Whether it’s the sheer ecstasy of Sachin Tendulkar storming Australia, or the terrifying pain of Javed Miandad sending Chetan Sharmas last to the stands for a final ball heist, or the rage Aaqib Javed sparked when he took a controversial hat-trick, or the brutal splendor of a massacre at Sanath Jayasuriya or the wonder of Wasim Akram spell.

The heyday of Asian cricket took place in Sharjah. In the city, the best Asian cricket had to offer was in white ball cricket back at the time when India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka were all more or less equal forces and Bangladesh was a growing force. The gap is wider in the Gulf this time around Pakistan and India are evenly matched, at least in terms of personnel, but Sri Lanka is in transition, Bangladesh is on a flat line and Afghanistan is struggling to make the next leap. Sharjah would have to face the bottom rung of the Asian teams. The disparity is as great as the cultures of Sharjah and Dubai, or how the cities exist in the consciousness of the cricketing public.

Dubai inhabits the opposite spectrum, the pragmatic other of Sharjah, a city that races eternally into the future. There is no time for nostalgia or sentiments, but for purpose and business. Unlike the Sharjah Stadium, which had only a concrete block and rented a few grass pitch tents from the local football club when it started hosting international matches, the Dubai Stadium was born ready, a state-of-the-art stadium with world-class facilities. , located in the heart of the $4 billion Sports City Complex, a sanctuary for the sports pilgrimage with a 60,000-seat multi-purpose stadium, 25,000-seat cricket ground, 10,000-seat indoor arena and 5,000-seat hockey venue, excluding sports academies of Manchester United and golf coach Butch Harmon and a sports themed shopping

As a chain of expensive hotel, it is always ready. Just book, check in and when the engagement is over, check out. It offers refuge to everyone, as it has for decades to various migrants on the subcontinent. For 13 years it was the home of cricket in Pakistan. His talisman Babar Azam has played more international matches in Dubai than anywhere else. For IPL, it was the place of choice in times of emergency, polls or pandemic. For English and Australian teams touring the subcontinent, it was the acclimation room. There are all kinds of surfaces hundreds of tons of soil have been imported from England, Australia and Pakistan so cricket teams can practice playing on foreign surfaces.

But for Indian cricket fans, Dubai heralds a certain chill, an unfamiliarity even (India has only played 6 Odi’s and five T20’s). a prodded water balloon, but just an endless stretch of concrete wasteland, the emotional distance that takes longer than it takes to drive from Dubai to Sharjah.