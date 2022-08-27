College football picks, schedule: predictions against the spread, odds for important games today in week 0

The vast majority of FBS’s 131 teams will begin their 2022 season in about seven days, but 17 percent of college football’s top division will begin play in Week 0 with games spanning as far west as Honolulu, Hawaii, to as far east as Dublin, Ireland. Since those matches are spread across six time zones, there will be games to watch all day long until late at night.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern – that aforementioned match in Ireland – is the highlight coming in on Saturday as the only match between not only Power Five opponents, but conference foes as well. The Cornhuskers will be looking for a big first W to start the season with coach Scott Frost on the hotseat, while the Wildcats are looking for a season of recovery after a 3-9 finish in 2021 (with six consecutive losses to finish the game). to close). season) disappointed the Northwestern believers.

While winning is all that matters for the leaderboard, we think it’s important how these games will look from the odds standpoint. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports all day for coverage of college football from kick-off. Let’s take a look at our expert picks for the best of the 11 games in Week 0.

Nebraska vs. North West (Ireland)

Featured game | Northwestern Wildcats vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

12:30 pm | Fox,fuboTV(Try for free) —If I’m betting on the spread, I’m taking Northwestern and the points — but not because I have so much faith in the Wildcats. It’s that I’m not very confident that many points are scored in this game. Nebraska has made many changes to the attacking side of the ball, and there’s a good chance the Cornhuskers will be on a limited playbook in the first game of the season. I also expect the defense of the Northwest to improve, as it is part of the DNA of the program. Even if it doesn’t, firing the Nebraska attack on all cylinders, we can still be confident that Northwestern’s attack won’t do too much damage. The under is the best game.Choice: under 49.5 – Tom Fornell

Featured game | Illinois Fight Illini vs. Wyoming Cowboys

4 p.m. | big ten network,fuboTV(Try for free) —The Cowboys were decimated by departures, including stud wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. In addition, the entire left side of the attack line needs to be rebuilt. The Illini, on the other hand, have an established transfer quarterback in Tommy DeVito, who won’t be stunned by anything the Cowboys throw at him. The combination of DeVito and established offensive players will force Wyoming into a gunfight and it’s not built for that. Select: Illinois -10–Barrett Sallee

Featured game | Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Charlotte 49ers

7 p.m. | CBS Sports Network,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—Both the Owls and 49ers are bringing new defensive bars to campus in an effort to bolster units that scored defense goals in the second half of the Conference USA programs. FAU easily scored 38 points the last time these two squads faced each other, while Charlotte would have to take another step under senior quarterback Chris Reynolds and go back to the 30 points per game the team achieved in 2020. Especially in week 0, expect this one. turn into a shooting spree. Choice: more than 59.0 — Shehan Jeyarajah

Featured game | Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

10.30 pm |CBS Sports Network,CBSSports.com,CBS Sports App—Meet the name Mike Wright, as the Vanderbilt quarterback is set to be one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2022 season. The problem? He won’t get much help from Vanderbilt. Timmy Chang has taken over from the Rainbow Warriors and will announce his presence with a bang – a great offensive feat that will hark back to the days when he played quarterback for Hawaii. That will force the Commodores into a firefight – one that Wright and Co. narrowly win thanks to the Signal Caller’s dual threat capability. Choice: Hawaii +6.5 –Barrett Sallee

