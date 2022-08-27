2022 US Open odds, picks, predictions: tennis expert beats Iga Swiatek in best bets

It’s a new era in women’s tennis and that means almost anyone can win, including at a Grand Slam like the 2022 US Open, which starts Monday in New York City. Emma Raducanu won her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last year, and there are more than a dozen players who have a realistic chance of making it to this year’s final. Serena Williams is not one of the favorites, but she will be the big story as long as she stays in the draw. She has indicated that this will be her last tournament, although she is afraid of the word ‘retirement’. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has lost five of her past six games, but hopes to find more magic at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. She has won the US Open six times, most recently in 2014, but she is 40 years old and missed nearly a year to recover from a knee injury. Iga Swiatek was the closest to a dominant female player in Serena’s absence, and Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula are among the top contenders this time around.

Swiatek is the +350 favorite (risk $100 to win $350) in the latest 2022 US Open women's odds of Caesars Sportsbook. Simona Halep is second in the odds at +750 and Gauff is priced at +1400. There are 14 players with odds of 25-1 or less, including Raducanu (+2000) and Pegula (+2500). Williams is a 50-1 long shot, while sister Venus Williams costs a whopping +30000.

Onorato grew up playing competitive tennis in Caracas, Venezuela. After coming to the US, he trained with famed coach Nick Bollettieri at the IMG Academy in Florida and faced players like Robert Farah, now one of the world’s top-ranked doubles players.

Onorato, who holds a double degree in finance and economics from the University of Miami, does extensive research before placing a tennis bet. He studies current form, players’ tendencies on a particular surface, weather conditions and many other relevant factors. That systematic approach helped Onorato go 69-46 — an increase of 54.98 units — from January to July.

Women’s Top 2022 US Open Predictions

A surprise: Onorato fades Swiatek, the Caesars favorite and the only active female player with multiple Grand Slam titles since the start of 2020. The world’s top-ranked player has not made it past the quarter-finals in four events since winning the French Open back in June. She was ousted by American Madison Keys in the third round in Cincinnati and at the same stage by Beatriz Haddad Maia in 15th place in Toronto

The Polish star was outstanding on the clay courts in the spring and is 28-5 on the surface. But 17 of those wins kicked off a 37-game winning streak, including hard-field victories in Doha, Miami and Indian Wells. That dominance ended at Wimbledon and she’s struggled ever since. This looks like a wide open tie, and she could meet Sloane Stephens and some big hitters like Amanda Anisimova on her side, so Onorato is looking elsewhere. See who he supports here.

Women’s Top 2022 US Open Squads

