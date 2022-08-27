Swiss, Czechs win openers on women’s ice hockey world | Olympics





COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) Switzerland and the Czech Republic got off to a winning start on Friday at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship against opponents who withdraw. The Swiss defeated Japan 3-1 in Herning and the Czech Republic defeated Hungary 7-1 in Frederikshavn. Japan was flogged 10-0 by the United States on Thursday, the opening day of the championship, as Hungary came from behind to beat Germany. The Swiss and Czechs will realize the feeling of playing back-to-back on Saturday. The Swiss title favorite Canada and the Czechs meet host Denmark. Japan was more focused on Friday, but Switzerland always seemed closer to coming through a scoreless first period. Linemates Lara Stalder and Alina Muller scored and scored each other’s goals in the second to assert Switzerland’s command, and Lena Marie Lutz added an empty netter with 2:05 left in a third where Japan was the better team. People also read… Goalkeeper Miyuu Masuhara was excellent in stopping 17 of 20 shots, but was again pulled back at 3-0 and Akane Shiga scored after missing a chance in the first. The Czech Republic’s first world game under new coach Carla MacLeod, a two-time Olympic gold medalist for Canada, was one-sided, playing almost entirely at Hungary’s end. Klara Hymlarova scored the first goal after 62 seconds, followed just over a minute later by defender Daniela Pesjova. Defender Tereza Radova and 16-year-old forward Adela Sapovalivova made it 4-0 before Hungary scored via Alexandra Huszak just before the end of the second period. Hungary was limited to seven shots. In the third period, Natalie Mlynkova, Sapovalivova’s second, and Agata Sarnovska scored. Hungarian goalkeeper Aniko Nemeth did well in 45 shots and made 38 saves. Also on Saturday, the US will meet Finland, which has to do without the suspended Petra Nieminen, and Sweden will play against Germany. More AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. We deliver daily updates and highlights about the Summer Olympics to your inbox, including what to watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.

