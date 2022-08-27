BIG MONTH FOR ARCATA PARKS AND TRAILS: Construction begins on the final leg of Ridge Trail; Shay Park Gets ‘Ninja Warrior’ Gym Equipment; Major grant awarded for improvements to Carlson Park | Lost Coast Outpost



Good things are on the horizon for Arcata! On Friday afternoon, the city of Arcata made announcements about major developments in several ongoing park and trail projects in the city, including the construction of the final segment of the Arcata Ridge Trail.

The city has been working for years to complete the Arcata Ridge Trail, an 8-mile trail planned to run all the way from Buttermilk Lane to West End Road, connecting the Sunny Brae and Arcata Community Forests. The final segment, which includes the Fickle Hill Crossing, was a little difficult to approve as it runs near several private properties and the owners had issues with the proposed path. A group of residents have even sued the city over the proposed trial, saying it would affect their water supply.

But despite some community concerns, Arcata’s city council approved the latest segment last year. The city says it has finally obtained all necessary permits, finalized the designs and hired a contractor, and construction is set to begin at the end of August.

Read more in this press release from the city of Arcata:

The City of Arcata is pleased to announce that construction on the final segment of the Arcata Ridge Trail and Fickle Hill Crossing will begin in late August 2022. The city has obtained all necessary permits, finalized designs for the project and a contractor for the intersection of Fickle Hill Road. The city has signed a contract with GR Sundberg Inc. to build the final road crossing, and the city crews will complete the final trail through the Sunny Brae Forest. The completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail has been a city and community priority for many years. The Fickle Hill crossing will not serve as a trailhead, but rather as a vital link along this four-mile trail between West End Road and Margaret Lane in Sunny Brae. Parking or temporarily stopping vehicles near the Fickle Hill

crossing is not allowed. There is ample parking near the West End Road and Margaret Lane trailheads to accommodate Arcata Ridge Trail users. There are also trailheads on Diamond Drive and California Drive to access the Arcata Ridge Trail at a higher elevation. Community members are asked to be patient during construction and not to heed the trail closure warnings. The Arcata Ridge Trail on the north side of Fickle Hill Road will be closed periodically during construction and due to private property on both sides of the Arcata Ridge Trail, no diversions will be provided to connect trail users to Fickle Hill Road. Residents are advised to plan their walks accordingly. The work will take about a month, weather permitting. Parts of the work will require temporary one-lane closures on Fickle Hill Road. Traffic controllers and flagpoles will be installed to limit nuisance on the road. While delays are expected to be minimal, community members are encouraged to:

follow all safety instructions. Construction will take place Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and completion of the project is scheduled for early October. If you have any issues with this project, please contact GR Sundberg at 707-825-6565 or the city of Arcata at 707-825-2151. Updates on construction progress and project plans can be viewed at: cityofarcata.org.

Shay Park’s New Equipment Rendering

In other exciting news, the city has announced that construction has begun on Phase II of the Shay Park improvement project, which will include the addition of some challenging gym equipment (the city says it could be good for aspiring ninja warriors).

Other improvements to Shay Park include the addition of table tennis, a drinking fountain and benches. A new basketball court had already been added to the park, and last year local nonprofit REBOUND also helped brighten up the court with the addition of a colorful mural.

Here is more info from the city of Arcata:

Aspiring Ninja Warrior contestants will soon have an outdoor gym in Arcata to hone their skills. Phase two of the Shay Park improvement project has begun and the improvements will include challenging fitness equipment such as a cargo net, ledge hanger, unstable bridge and plyometric machines. In addition to fitness equipment, there will be a table tennis table, a drinking fountain and benches. These improvements will make Shay Park a more vibrant hub for the surrounding neighborhoods. The city of Arcata has signed a contract with Hooven & Co. and Ross Recreation for phase two. Construction began on Monday, August 22 at Shay Park off Foster Avenue. The work will take about a month, weather permitting. Traffic is expected to be minimal, but community members are encouraged to follow all safety instructions. Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the project is due to be completed by September 30. Funding for phase two of Shay Park was made possible through an Infill Infrastructure Grant (IIG) through the Community Development Department of the City of Arcata. If you encounter any problems with this project, please contact Hooven & Co directly. at 707-839-1291 or the city of Arcata at 707-825-2151. Updates on construction progress and project plans can be viewed at cityofarcata.org.

Finally, the city also announced that it was selected to receive $812,949 in grant to improve Carlson Park in Valley West. The money will be used to build an ADA-accessible multi-age playground, a dedicated event space with picnic tables and barbecues, and a new restroom.

The city also recently received $612,000 from the Wildlife Conservation Board to improve trails and river access in Carlson Park. You can read more about Carlson Park’s plans in this recent Outpost article.

Read more about the city of Arcata here:

The city of Arcata will receive a grant of $812,949 to improve Carlson Park in the Valley West neighborhood. Improving Carlson Park and improving opportunities in Valley West are among Arcata City Councils’ priority projects in 2022. The California State Parks approved the city of Arcata to award the grant through the Rural Recreation and Tourism and Regional Parks Program, which funds new recreational opportunities within rural communities to support health-related and economic goals. The program is funded by Proposition 68 (2018 Bond Act), which has provided $46.2 million in grant funds this round. Out of 80 proposals received, 12 projects were selected. The money will be used to build a multi-age playground, including pieces that allow universal accessibility, a dedicated event space with picnic tables and barbecues, and a new restroom. Trails throughout Carlson Park will be renovated and a new landscape of native, drought-tolerant species will be added. Earlier this year, the city also received $691,000 from the Wildlife Conservation Board to improve access to wildlife and the river in Carlson Park, which will renovate the trail system, create an ADA river lookout and observation deck, a parking lot, bilingual interpretive signage. , multi-purpose court/boat dock and two access points to the Mad River. The development of Carlson Park will bring numerous benefits to the residents of Arcata and surrounding communities, tourists and the natural environment. Parks’ proximity to the Valley West neighborhood provides nearby families and individuals with accessible and affordable recreational opportunities within walking and biking distance of their homes. I’m super excited that a safe neighborhood park is being built just a short walk away for families who have lived in Valley West for decades, said Lucy Salazar, president of Cumbre Humboldt. The City of Arcata would like to thank all of the community members who have participated in Valley West and Carlson Park community activities over the years. Their vision and support were essential to the success of the grant application. The city would also like to thank the California State Parks for their financial assistance in making the community’s dreams come true. For a list of all subsidy recipients, go to https://www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=28439. For information about Carlson Park, contact the Environmental Services Department by email at [email protected] or call (707) 822-8184.