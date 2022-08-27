No. 4 Maryland Field Hockey Disrupts Drexel, 7-1, To Open The Season

With hockey No. 4 Maryland leading comfortably in the season opener against Drexel, sophomore forward Hope Rose received the ball via a pass from senior midfielder Nathalie Fiechter. Rose fired a shot past the Drexels goalkeeper for her second goal of the day, extending Terps’ lead to 6-0.

The star sophomore poured it all evening to give Maryland a dominant 7-1 win over Drexel in Friday’s season opener at College Park.

She was one of our top scorers and she took the spring off. Hope played with the national team and played internationally with the Pro League, Meharg said. So I’m not surprised. She likes to educate people. She’s dangerous. So she does exactly what she wants to do.

Maryland and Drexel both used the first few minutes to work out each other’s strategies. Both clubs struggled to generate a foul to start the match.

The Terpen wouldn’t let their cold streak linger too much longer. Rose took advantage of an early penalty corner in the second quarter with a nice pass to senior Emma DeBerdine. DeBerdines’ strike went into the right cage and gave the Terps a 1-0 lead.

Less than two minutes after DeBerdines’ goal, Rose was on hand again, scoring her first goal of the season on a strong shot that narrowly missed the outstretched hands of Drexel goalkeeper Megan Hadfield.

With halftime ahead, first-year midfielder Sophie Klautz scored her first goal as Terp with a low shot that pressed into the left side of the cage. Maryland took an impressive 3-0 lead after 30 minutes in College Park.

Maryland head coach Missy Meharg and her club did not want to take their foot off the gas in the second half. With just under 12 minutes left in the third quarter, Klautz delivered a quick shot to the back of the cage to give Maryland an overwhelming 4-0 lead. The goal gave the Dutchman two goals on the evening.

I went to Eindhoven [Netherlands] during COVID and she was a Dutch U-17 player and I watched the national team play for the Netherlands, Meharg said of Klautz. I saw that fiery redhead young amazing athlete and I need her [Maryland] red.

Rose came back in the scoring column later in the period, when she fired a rocket into the right side of the cage to give the Terps a 5-0 lead.

Maryland added two more goals, one from Rose and another from graduate midfielder Dani Van Rootselaar to give Maryland a resounding 7-0 lead.

However, Drexel did come on board in the final period with a goal to reduce Terps’ lead to six. Maryland had already built a monstrous lead that nothing mattered in the final few minutes as the Terps took a six-goal win in the season opener.

Three things to know

1. Maryland expands its opening day streak to an impressive 20 games. The Terps didn’t allow a slow first quarter to derail their chances of a win. With the win over Drexel, Meharg and the Terps extended their season opening streak to 20 games. The Marylands attack took over in the second quarter and never looked back en route to a dominant win.

2. Terps’ defenses neutralized Drexels’ attack all night. Maryland started graduate goalkeeper Christina Calandra and defended the cage at a high level all evening. In three quarters of the playing time, Calandra held Drexel scoreless and allowed only two shots. Terps’ defenses are based on speed and forcing turnovers to ignite their explosive attack. Maryland’s junior defender Rayne Wright showed excellent lateral agility by sliding her feet and jumping numerous passing lanes, wreaking havoc on the defensive side.

3. Freshman Sophie Klautz put in a brilliant performance in her first competition as Terp. Klautz came to Maryland after an award-winning career in the Netherlands. The freshman scored two goals in consecutive quarters, showing that she can immediately contribute to a Terps attack that ranked in the top 10 in the nation last season. With Klautz in the fold, Marylands’ attack could be tough to handle this season.