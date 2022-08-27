Auburn continues to swing on the road at Wake Forest





AUBURN, Ala. Maroon soccer (2-0-1) will continue its sweep away with a matchup at Wake Forest (3-0)-0 Sunday, Aug. 28 at noon CT. The game will be streamed via ACCNX with Ty Collins on the phone. “This is a very challenging two-game period for us,” Tigers head coach Karen Jump said. “It’s going to show us what we’re made of. We’re going to rely on what we learned about ourselves in the Florida State game to get ready to play Wake Forest.” The Tigers go to Winston-Salem, the number 16 team in the country by the United Soccer Coaches Poll. Wake Forest also gets votes in the same poll. With 11 goals already in the net this season, Auburn’s 3.75 scoring offense stands at 10 .e in the nation. The Tigers’ eleven goals have been scored by eight different players. The Tigers’ goal difference of +10 to start the year is their best result in the first three games since the 2018 season. In the 1-1 tie at #2 Florida State, Auburn lost five games to the Seminoles while playing in Tallahassee. Junior midfielder Anna Haddock was recently named on the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list. The Hermann Award is presented each year to the most outstanding performer in the sport. Haddock has scored twice and helped two others through three games to open the season. Additionally, Haddock has started all 41 games of her career, hitting a perfect 41-for-41. The Tigers and the Demon Deacons last met at The Plains in 2011. The Demon Deacons took the 4-1 victory. Auburn’s only goal came via Chelsea Gandy-Cromer on an assist from Tatiana Coleman. In a dazzling effort against the Seminoles, junior goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska recorded nine saves on FSU shots. Prohaska is now on 144 career saves, the seventh best total in the history of the program. Even with a heavy upper class selection, the Auburn freshman managed to impress early in the year. Four out of six freshmen have already logged playing minutes with Erin Houston and Olivia Error picking up a few assists and Hayden Colson scoring her first career goal in the Tigers’ win over the Golden Eagles a week ago. Second midfielder Sydnie Thibodaux has already scored two goals in just 62 minutes of play this season. She leads the team, averaging one goal every 31 minutes. Sunday marks the fourth meeting in history between the Tigers and Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons have an overall advantage of 2-1, but the Tigers lead 1-0 when playing in Winston-Salem. Thibodaux has contributed directly to the Tigers’ attack this season. The Montgomery, Texas product scored her first goal against Southern Miss, 11 minutes into the game, and her second against Florida State, less than two minutes after coming off the bench. Tony Da Luz leads Wake Forest in his 26e years as head coach. Da Luz holds a record of 287-186-50 while at the helm of the program. The Demon Deacons played a 16-6 season last year, setting a 2-5-0 record against ranked league. In the opening games of the season, Wake Forest defeated Milwaukee 2-0, Rhode Island 4-1 and Georgia 1-0. Auburn returns home for a matchup against West Virginia on Sunday, September 1. Kick-off at the Auburn Soccer Complex is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

