AUS vs ZIM preview: Australia hosts Zimbabwe in early start to cricket season





Australia has an early start to the summer cricket season as Zimbabwe makes its first appearance for a one-day international series in the country since 2004. The teams will play three ODI’s in seven days from Sunday, with the remaining two games in the series for Wednesday and next Saturday in the tropical city of Townsville in northern Queensland. The venue for the day games is the 10,000-seat Riverway Stadium. Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne expects spin to play a major role in the matches. Hes played in the stadium three times and the right-hander scored 337 runs at an average of 84.25 in his five innings. The grounds are great. I don’t think I’ve lost here yet, I’ve had three wins from three matches, Labuschagne told Cricket Australia’s website at the launch of the series. We (the state of Queensland) played here last year and the course was quite good. It was a little early, but it was actually really good for the spinners. Australia has two spinners on the roster, with Ashton Agar returning from a side injury sustained in Sri Lanka and Adam Zampa returning to the squad after the birth of his first child, Eugene. Captain Aaron Finch called a near full strength on Saturday. Finch also confirmed a shakeup of Australia’s ODI batting lineup with wicketkeeper Alex Carey elevated to No. 4, Steve Smith playing the No. Filling 3 position and Mitch Marsh sliding from three to five. Zimbabwe, which last played an ODI in Australia over 18 years ago as part of a tri-series with India, has some options with spin, with all-rounders Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Tony Munyonga and Ryan Burl likely to complement will form. the efforts of the fast bowlers on the front line. Sunday’s game is the first of 17 one-day internationals for Australia ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Lineups: Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. Zimbabwe (out): Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (c), Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams.

