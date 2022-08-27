Don Bosco NJ football kicks off fast in victory over Archbishop Spalding





RAMSEY Don Bosco came in and senior quarterback Nick Minicucci still threw it for last possession. Place Minicucci on the early list of North Jersey’s most improved players after he threw 275 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 48-28 win over Archbishop Spalding of Maryland. Minicucci completed 18 of the 28 passes and threw no interception, leading the Ironmen to a 27-0 lead midway through the third quarter. He also ran for 95 yards on seven carries. “Nick has had a great preseason,” said Don Bosco coach Dan Sabella. “He makes really good decisions for us. He’s ready to go. He’s locked up. I thought he did great things tonight.” Check out the photo gallery and then read on. Minicucci threw TD passes from 4 and 20 yards to senior Daniel Parisi. He threw a 70-yard score in the second quarter to senior Nasim Cosby for a 21-0 lead at halftime. Ironman senior running back Ronnie Heath contributed 21 times for 102 yards and two TD. He opened the score on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and scored on a 2-yard run in the third for a 34-7 lead. “We just had a great day,” Minicucci said of the offense. “We keep throwing the ball, running and we keep doing what we like.” SCOREBOARD:North Jersey High School Football Scores for Week 0 What it means Starting the season #2 in the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey preseason Top 25, behind arch-rival Bergen Catholic, Don Bosco needed a quick start and an out-of-state power win to build confidence. The Ironman has been known for slow starts in recent years. “It’s a really good win,” said Sabella. “I’m looking forward to starting strong, as we discussed, and getting that first was important, and being on our home turf was great.” keyboard game Minicucci’s 70-meter TD pass on Cosby at 9:43 AM of the second quarter gave them a significant 21-0 lead. Minicucci rolled to the left, bought some time, and Cosby came wide open down the left sideline and caught the throw about 40 yards down the field. By the numbers Don Bosco amassed 531 yards in fouls, 281 in the second half, while Archbishop Spalding came close to 41-28. Minicucci threw at least one pass on every possession, leaving the Cavaliers’ defenses guessing. On the seven-play, 69-yard TD drive that gave the Ironmen a 27-0 lead, he went 4-for-4 for 33 yards and ran for 12 yards before senior Omaree Walker scored on a 23-yard run. “We feel like we can spread out teams,” said Sabella. “If you want to take the run away, we have every confidence in the world [Minicucci].” Don Bosco allowed four scores on four major plays. Archbishop Spalding quarterback Malik Washington threw for scores of 19 and 65 yards to Max Moss, and also ran for a 37-yard score. Tyler Brown returned a 93-yard kickoff for a touchdown. They said it “You know you’re always working in the areas of concern tonight,” Sabella said. “We know we need to get back to work and watch them, but I’m confident our guys will do that.” “We are very excited to have scored 48 points in our first game, against a very, very good Maryland team,” said Minicucci.

