Girls tennis: new Willmar coach gives back – West Central Tribune





WILLMAR Five years ago, Cayle Hovland sprinted the tennis courts of Willmar High School for her final season. Now she’s looking at forehands, backhands and lob shots from the Cardinals on the sidelines as the new girls tennis coach. It’s kind of crazy that I just played these jobs (five) years ago, said Hovland, who is a new fourth grade teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School. I want to give something back to the community and give back my knowledge with what my coaches have given me and put that on the girls and build them up. Hovland takes over from Amy Morrell, who retired after last season. A Willmar tennis player, Hovland was a six-time letter-winner with a career record of 105-39 and won the Class AA consolation singles as a senior. She was the 2018 West Central Tribunes Hengstler-Ranweiller Award winner as the region’s best female three-sport athlete, who also competed in basketball and track and field. This season, the Cardinal girls tennis team has seven returning players, but the playing experience on varsity is limited. In 2021, Willmar took third in the Central Lakes Conference with an 8-4 record, finishing 12-7 overall. The Cardinals kicked off the 22nd season on Thursday with a 7-0 loss to Alexandria. We pretty much have a fresh start, Hovland said. There are many opportunities. Junior Adali Laidlaw is one of those returning players and is the number 1 singles player on the team. Behind her is fellow junior Emmie Larson, who saw most of her time in doubles last season. Freshmen Kennedy Mara and Aubrey Peterson also start this season in singles. In doubles, the top team is senior Abby Hisken and junior Heidi Kath. Junior Katelyn Garberding and senior Addison Malone are in the number 2 spot. The number 3 team is senior Jenna Hisken and junior Elizabeth Hoffmann. They are highly coachable; these girls have a great disposition, Hovland said. They put the positivity into practice. They are super fun and the seniors that we have they are really good at making sure everyone is aware and the youngsters are not lost. While building up the Cardinals, Hovland gained experience from her time with former Willmar tennis coach Jim Anderson and her track and field coaches at Concordia-Moorhead, where she was an NCAA Division III national qualifier in indoor and outdoor track and field as a pitcher. Working on mental conditioning has been a focus. We talk a lot about how body language can send a message to our opponent and how some things can help in matches, Hovland said. As if we were down and it shows in our body language, they will think they have the game in the bag. We made sure to stay calm and learn things we can do instead of hitting our leg with our racket or showing anger and frustration. After Thursday’s season-opening match, Willmar has met three of his next four at home: Tuesday vs. Fergus Falls; Tuesday September 6 vs. Rocori; and Thursday September 8 vs. Alexandria. Speaking about her team goals this season, Hovland said: Overall, it was such a young group hoping to stay competitive with our conference and challenge our athletes to compete individually. Team CLC overall points Brainerd 7-0 18-2 12 St. Cloud 6-2 11-7 12 Alexandria 8-4 10-14 9 Willmar 8-3 12-7 9 Rocori 3-5 5-8 4 Fergus falls 2-7 5-14 4 Sartell 1-7 6-11 3 Sauk Rapids 0-5 0-18 0

