New York Islanders’ sponsor UBS, Bronx-based nonprofit partner to diversify hockey

NEW YORK – A partnership between the sponsor of the New York Islanders and a Bronx nonprofit brings elite hockey training to the city’s kids who otherwise wouldn’t have access. A Harlem teenager skates his way to success with their help.

Lance Spencer started skating not long after he started walking, following in the footsteps of his big brother LJ.

“It just looked nice back then, but over the years I’ve really come to love the sport,” Spencer said.

The 17-year-old played in youth hockey leagues in the city, but in order to improve to the next level, Spencer faced obstacles that he couldn’t skate around easily.

“It’s opportunities, it’s who you know, and it’s money,” Spencer said.

“That’s going to cost you at least $10,000 a year,” admitted Sean Grevy, founder of the 43Oak Foundation. “That excludes travel costs and other costs associated with it.”

Grevy started 43Oak for kids like Spencer and provided ice age, transportation and equipment, paid league and tournament fees, and even brought in professional players to coach.

The foundation gave Spencer the chance he needed when the world came to a standstill.

“Skating is all he knew for over a decade at the time, so he was very concerned, especially because a lot of teams had some sort of pre-selected players,” said Spencer’s mother, Marcy Dawson. “He didn’t have a team to play with.”

“If you have 300 kids trying for an AAA team that only has 20 kids on the team, you better know someone at the tryout who’s going to at least look at you,” Grevy said, “so we know those trainers.”

Now Spencer plays for the New Jersey Titans in the Prospects League and practices on pristine ice rinks like the one at American Dream.

“It’s definitely a huge difference, like this ice looks perfect,” Spencer said at the rink. “I’m not going to lie, like on other ice rinks you don’t even see the lines, there are cracks in the ice. No, this looks nice.”

Grevy has help to make these plays possible. Last year, UBS, sponsor of the New York Islanders arena, pledged $1 million for a five-year partnership with 43Oak, offering financial professionals to advise the athletes.

“Hopefully with all the resources we have, we can teach some of these kids that they can save their money,” said Greg Toskos, UBS’s Global Head of Partnerships, “and everyone knows that an athlete’s lifespan is short. want to stretch that money out for them as long as possible.”

The tips come just in time for Spencer to consider monetizing his name, image and likeness.

“We’ll see,” said the teenager. “Whatever the future brings.”

He will begin his freshman year at Long Island University Post in early September.

“Fingers crossed,” his mother said. “I hope he will experience skating on that team.”

Whatever step comes next, Spencer already feels like a winner.

“Normally I was one of the few black kids on my team until maybe, I’d say, three or four years ago,” he said. “It started growing, and now, today, I have five.”

The 43Oak Foundation works with hockey players from the eighth grade through their senior year of college.

