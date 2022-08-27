2022 Previews football positions: running backs

BOONE, NC App State Football kicks off the 2022 season with a home opener on September 3 against North Carolina.

Eighteen players who started at least one game in 2021 will return from a team that achieved a regular season of 10 wins and captured a Sun Belt East Division title during Shawn Clark second full season as head coach.

Looking at the season, here’s a closer look at App State’s running backs:

RUNNING BACK

coached by Brian Haines App State’s running backs are considered one of the most talented, deepest RB groups in the country.

Cameroon Peoples (2,237 yards in 27 career games), Nate Noel (1636 yards in 24 career games) and Daetrich Harrington (1,425 yards in 31 career games) have combined for 5,298 yards and 47 hasty touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

Wake Forest Transfer Ahmani Marshall (a 220 pound physical back) and Anderson Castle (5.3 yards per rush over two seasons) are also in the mix, as is true freshman Kayne Roberts (nationally leading country 3,511 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns as a high school senior in southeastern North Carolina).

“We all do different things and bring something to the table that contributes a lot,” Peoples said. “Everyone in that room treats each other like brothers, so we don’t really see it as a competition, but we can piggyback on each other. You see what a man does and try to go out and return the energy.”

Peoples is a fifth-year red shirt junior who showed his potential with a long touchdown run in the 2018 bowl win, but he has essentially only played two seasons given his 2018 red shirt and a season-ending injury in the 2019 opener.

After using a 317-yard bowling feat to finish a 1124-yard season in 2020, he scored 14 touchdowns last season as he rushed for 926 yards in 12 games. He missed two consecutive games with a lower body injury and, while getting back into shape, produced efficiently with a workload of less than 15 carrying bags in six of his last eight appearances.

Peoples started this season with a mindset that helped him become team captain.

“This year I’m much more focused on being a leader,” Peoples said. “In years past I’ve been able to kind of sit in the background and watch other older guys, and this year I’ve got the chance to be that leader. And it doesn’t have to be vocal, whether it’s a presence in the dressing room is, when you step out on the field, in the weight room. I always want to be one of the guys up front who takes the lead.”

With Noel who was number 5 instead of number 20 this year. “I just felt like that was a good running back number,” he went from winning 510 yards in 10 games as a true freshman to leading the Sun Belt with 1,126 yards last season.

That number would have been higher had he not been knocked out early in the bowl game after rushing 50 yards on just three carries.

“Every year we have gotten better and better,” said Noel. “All the running corps, we can feed each other’s energy, and there’s no drop-off, whoever comes in.”

Harrington led the Sun Belt in a rush before suffering a season-end injury in mid-2020, and the determination he has shown in coming back from several serious injuries has inspired the entire program.

Enrolling in the spring, Marshall has been a constant force for the past eight months, including a 14-yard touchdown run in the final preseason scrimmage, and Castle also brings a bruising style that gets praise from his coaches.

Roberts is back in good shape after being sidelined for a while during camp, but his hard run has made a positive impression.