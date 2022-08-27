Sports
Chair’s update: ECB High Performance Review | News
Chair’s update: ECB High Performance Review
August 27, 2022
Message from the chairman, Friday 26 August 2022
Earlier this week I wrote to all members about the high performance assessment being conducted by Sir Andrew Strauss, Chairman of the ECB’s Cricket Committee.
This morning, the ECB published both a Sir Andrew Strauss blog and a document that forms the basis of the consultation process that is now beginning across the country (available to read here). I think it is important to emphasize that the document does not contain any definitive recommendations and that media speculation is just that; speculation.
Senior Club representatives will meet with the ECB and other First Class Counties at the end of next week, when we will receive more details and when we will have the opportunity to ask questions of those involved in the process. We cannot avoid the process of continued speculation in the media between now and then, but there are two very important points raised by Sir Andrew today that I think are worth highlighting at this stage.
He is writing: “We want a thriving and future-proof men’s home game, with all 18 First-Class Counties at the heart of our aspirations. It will be important that the First Class Counties have the appropriate time to consider the final recommendations and properly engage with their stakeholders. The First-Class County Chairs Representative Board has therefore proposed that the LV= Insurance County Championship be held at 14 games for each county by 2023. This will give the debate about the best long-term structure from 2024 more time.”
We can share with you today a timeline of events that will ultimately lead to the vote by First Class Counties on the proposals to be submitted:
Friday 9 September – Proposals are made public; Gloucestershire Cricket will immediately forward the report to its members for reading and processing.
Monday, September 12, 7:00 PM (arrival from 6:15 PM) – the Club will host a special meeting of its Members to discuss the evaluation of the high performance, both to hear from key figures within the Club and to give people the opportunity to ask questions to the panel. While the timing is tight from the release of the report to the hosting of this meeting, we all wanted to give ourselves the opportunity to discuss the proposals as soon as possible, rather than speculating on rumors or unknowns. Importantly, the Club will broadcast this meeting to Members who are unable to attend in person and we will also ensure that a recording is available to all Members within 24 hours. Details on how to watch the online broadcast (and questions to submit in writing on the evening) will be made available to members in due course.
tuesday 20 sept – First-class district presidents will vote on the proposals for the evaluation of the ECB’s high performance. We know that the members are very interested and involved in all these matters; rest assured that your views will be heard and that we will communicate openly and transparently with members at all stages of the process.
In addition, on Wednesday September 21we will host one Grace Society Lunch on day two of the Gloucestershire Warwickshire County Championship match in Bristol. The club also organizes a Member Forum 30 minutes after the end of the game. This will be an opportunity for me to speak to members as soon as possible after the ECB meeting, and also to hear from Performance Director, Steve Snell, and Head Coach, Dale Benkenstein, as we come to the end of the domestic season .
The club has also announced that Gala dinner at the end of the seasonin association with the Gloucestershire Cricket Trust, will take place in Bristol on the evening of Friday September 30. This will be an opportunity to celebrate all that is good about the Club, from its achievements on the field to the recognition of volunteers who have contributed to the growth and success of the Club’s community programs.
With the best wishes,
David Jones
Chairman of Gloucestershire County Cricket Club
