Sports
Rafa Nadal’s reaction to Novak Djokovic suspension from US Open
Rafa Nadal has expressed his sadness that Novak Djokovic will not be allowed to participate in the US Open, but reiterated that it remains his rival’s choice not to be vaccinated and therefore has only himself to blame.
Djokovic announced his withdrawal of the grand slam in New York on Thursday, admitted he would not be allowed to enter the United States because of his vaccination status.
U.S. border rules still require foreign visitors to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.
‘ABSOLUTE JOKE’: Nick Kyrgios at the center of US Open controversy
‘NEVER SEEN THAT’: Emma Raducanu collapses in shock drama
However, there was a mindset that the rules could soon be relaxed and Djokovic allowed to play.
But when such easing failed to arrive in time for Thursday’s draw at Flushing Meadows, Djokovic admitted his defeat and announced his withdrawal.
Nadal discussed the situation at Flushing Meadows on Friday and politely offered his condolences to longtime rival Djojkovic.
But just like he did then Djokovic was detained by border officials ahead of the Australian Open in January, Nadal reminded the Serb that it was his choice not to abide by the rules.
“I repeat what I’ve said many times – the sport is bigger than any player in some ways,” said Nadal.
“I have undoubtedly missed many important events in my tennis career due to injuries.
“I wasn’t there last year. I wasn’t there two years ago. The tournament continues. The tennis world goes on.
“Even if it’s not good news for everyone, the world goes on and tennis continues after me, after Novak, after Roger (Federer). Every year for the slams will be champion. That’s it.”
“Novak is without a doubt one of the most important players of the last 20 years, the history of our sport.
“Personally I feel sorry for him that he can’t travel here. But on the other hand… (it’s his choice).”
Nadal added: “From my personal perspective it is very sad news. It is always a shame when the best players in the world are not able to play a tournament due to injuries or for various reasons.
“It’s tough for the fans, tough for the tournament. I think it’s tough for the players too, because we want to have the best field possible.”
World No.1 Daniil Medvedev, who is Djokovic . defeated in last year’s US Open final to deny the Serb a calendar year grand slam, he said he wished Djokovic was in New York.
“The rivalry against Rafa is that in a way I feel like warming up, 22 and 21 (grand slam titles) – a joke of a number,” he said.
“It is a pity that he is not there. It would be a nice story for tennis. Not only tennis technically, but we tennis players are not, it is the rules of the American government. Also completely understandable.”
Rafa Nadal convinced of overcoming injury problems
Nadal is back at the US Open for the first time in three years, chasing a fifth title in New York.
The 22-time grand slam champion chose not to travel to America in 2020 and then missed out with a foot problem last year.
He has yet to lose a game in the best-of-five sets this season, but he is short on match practice as he has only competed once in his match. forced out of Wimbledon for the semi-final with a belly tear.
“It’s a serious injury because it’s dangerous, it’s risky,” he said.
“When you have a scar, it’s a place where you put a lot of effort into serving. You need to find flexibility again.
“I’m doing things the best I can. I hope to be ready for the action. That’s all I can say.
“With the tools I have today, I hope to be competitive enough to give myself a shot.”
