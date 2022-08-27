Starting XI: No. 3 Women’s Soccer vs. buffalo

PISCATAWAY, NJ 3Rutgers Women’s Soccer (3-0-0) will make its 2022 home debut at Yurcak Field on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. against Buffalo (2-0-0). Participation is free and fans are required to register for free parking in the Blue Lot outside Yurcak Field (one-time registration for the 2022 season).

The Scarlet Knights remained undefeated to start 2022 as three different goalscorers contributed to a 3-0 win over Providence (1-2-0) at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium on Thursday night. Gia Girman , Becci Fluchel and Kylie Daigle scored for the Scarlet Knights, with assists from Sam Kroeger and Sara Brocious .

The Rutgers defense was stifling the whole time and possession was downright selfish as the brethren only managed to get a single shot on target, which the Rutgers goalkeeper did. Meagan McClelland turned away in the 4th minute. McClelland extended her active career lead at NCAA with her 37th shutout.

SCOUTING THE BULLS: Buffalo is also perfect to start 2022 with a 2-0-0 record coming via matching 4-1 home wins against Binghamton and Niagara. Jasmine Guerber and Arianna Zumpano have both scored three goals this season. The Bulls have also scored goals from seniors Leah Wengender and Payton Robertson this season. Buffalo currently ranks first in national assists per game (6.0), fourth in points per game (14.0), sixth in scoring offenses (4.0), seventh in assists (6.0), 14ein total points (28) and 23rdtotal goals (8). Guerber and Zumpnao are eighth in total goals scored (3) and fifth in goals per game (1.5), and Guerber’s two winning goals are the second best in the country, and she’s also on the list. eleventh place.ein total points (7). Zumpano is at 22ndwith six total points while freshmen Ellie Simmons is in fourth place with a total of three assists.

This is the second ever meeting against Buffalo and the first since 2000, when the Scarlet Knights won 2-1 in the Syracuse Orange Classic.

EAST WEST HOME IS BEST: Rutgers women’s soccer is 205-68-29 all-time at Yurcak Field. The Scarlet Knights tied the 2015 program record last season with 13 home wins, including two in the Big Ten Tournament and four in the NCAA Tournament en route to the NCAA Women’s College Cup. The RU program has had a winning record at home every season since 1998.

Prior to each home game that begins with the home opener on Sunday, August 28 at 1 p.m. against Buffalo, a raucous Rutgers tailgate takes place in the parking lot three hours before kick-off. Then 90 minutes before kick-off, fans are encouraged to welcome the Scarlet Knights to Yurcak Field in theScarlet Walklocated outside the counter.

ROAD RIDER: The two wins at the Lobo Invitational over New Mexico and UNLV, and the win over Providence marked the first time in the program’s history that Rutgers played three games outdoors to start a season and won them all. The August 25 road date in Providence marked the first time since 2001 that RU played three games outdoors to kick off a season.

“To achieve our goals, we have to win at home and we have to win on the road,” said head coach Mike O’Neill . “We want to challenge our comfort zone early, and we like the added benefit of bonding as a team and building team chemistry with some early time together on the road.”

RUTGER’S GAIT:RU is ranked No. 3 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Poll, corresponding to the highest national rank in the history of the program (the last poll after the NCAA Women’s College Cup in 2021). The Scarlet Knights started at number 6 in the preseason poll, marking 11 of the last 13 seasons. Rutgers received votes in the national preseason vote.

The Scarlet Knights were number 25 in the 2021 preseason poll a year ago before winning a Big Ten title. Rutgers is the top-ranked Big Ten program in the national poll, followed by No. 10Penn State, No. 20 Ohio State and No. 24 Wisconsin. Michigan will also get votes this week.

The Big Ten coaches voted Rutgers to repeat themselves as conference champions, finishing in first place with Penn State in the annual preseason poll. The poll marks the first time in Rutgers Athletics history that a Scarlet Knight team has been voted #1 and it also marks the first time in conference history that the preseason poll for women’s football resulted in a tie for the United States first place.

In games on August 25, Rutgers has the number 18-ranked scoring offense with 3.0 goals per game, while leading the Big Ten in goals (9), assists (10) and points (28).

Sophomore ahead Riley Tiernan comes in fourth in the nation with her three assists.

comes in fourth in the nation with her three assists. Junior forward Allison Lowrey’s six points rank 22nd in the country and top the Big Ten.

THE CLEANEST SHEET:With two shutouts in the first three games, PhD goalkeeper Meagan McClelland opens the 2022 season as the NCAA Division I career leader in shutouts with 37. Scarlet Knights’ two shutouts are ranked sixth in the country at the start.

The Kearnykeeper recorded 13 shutouts and 83 saves on the year in 2021, including five clean sheets against league opponents in the run-up to the conference title. She maintained a net GAA of 0.67 and helped RU extend its streak to eight consecutive seasons with a GAA of 0.77 or less.

FAMILY STYLE:The Scarlet Knights’ early attack was powered by a selfless passing and unpredictable source of origin over three matches. Seven of their nine goals have been assisted, and the total number of assists (10) exceeds the total number of goals (9) thanks to one-time passing double assists.

Nine different Scarlet Knights have registered a point so far in 2022, including seven different goalscorers. Rutgers’ last seven goals have been scored by various players stretching out over the win against UNLV and Providence.

B1G TIME VIOLATION: Junior forward Allison Lowrey is the reigning Big Ten Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week after racking up six points on two goals and two assists in opening week 2-0. It is Lowrey’s first weekly award from the Big Ten and the conference’s 12th offensive weekly award since joining the league in 2014. Lowrey leads the Big Ten and is eighth in the nation on her six points.

She scored the game-winner in the 1-0 win over Mountain West favorites New Mexico to open the season on Thursday. She then assisted the first two goals against UNLV to give Rutgers a 2-0 lead in the first 19 minutes before scoring another in Sunday’s 5-1 win. Lowrey’s four points against UNLV set a new career high for the junior striker, and she did it in just 42 minutes of action. The UNLV game was also her second career game with multiple assists. Her 3.0 points per game ranks 14th overall in the country, while her two goals rank 15th in the country.

GUESS WHO’S BACK?:Rutgers returns nine starters (15 or more starts) and 17 letter winners from the 2021 College Cup roster.

Returning “On the Banks” this fall is Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-Region First Team performer Riley Tiernan (an NCAA Division I Preseason Player to Watch) and All-Region goalkeeper Meagan McClelland . Junior midfielder Becci Fluchel (All-Big Ten Second Team) also returns with All-Conference honors from last fall.

Graduate student back Adrian Kuryl celebrated her birthday in the season-opening win in New Mexico by playing all 90 minutes in the shutout, having played only two games last season due to injuries.

NEW KIDS “ON THE BENCHES”:Coach Mike O’Neill signed five freshmen for the 2022 roster ( Hannah Flower , Olivia Bodmer , Mallory McGuire , Allie Post and Naila Schoefberger ) and welcomed five transfers to the mix ( Niamh Cashin – Rider, Hailey Gutowski – Temple, Jessica Schildkraut – Colombia, Emily Smith – American, and Naya Vialvac – The room).

Allie Post picked up her first collegiate point on an assist on the fifth goal in Rutgers’ 5-1 win over UNLV on August 21, which was scored by graduate transfer Hailey Gutowski .

