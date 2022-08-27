Updated 2022-23 NHL Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 10 Left Wings

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Of the three forward positions, the left wing is probably the deepest. Many teams prefer to play wingers on their strong side — and there are more leftists than right-handers — and Yahoo’s annual multi-position cue has resulted in many wingers losing their RW ​​status.

There’s a chance some of them, like Alex DeBrincat or Filip Forsberg, will regain their two-wing suitability, but it’s hard to plan and fantasy managers can get too much depth on LW and too little on RW.

Because there is so much depth of quality, there are five honorable mentions that can make strong arguments for making the top 10 list. There are no surprises at the top, although there is some uncertainty with Jonathan Huberdeau and Johnny Gaudreau switching teams, and the real debates start around fifth.

Check out the top 10 left wingers, and don’t forget to pick up The Hockey News’ 2022-23 Fantasy Poolbook Release:

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild

Kaprizov is a one man scorer, the rare winger who can also be a franchise player and does not need the help of an elite center to collect 100 points. Nothing about Kaprizov’s production seems flimsy; his firing rate is elite, even at high volume, and his possession numbers are solid. Of all the wingers who scored at least 100 points last season, Kaprizov is the surest bet as he is the only one who doesn’t switch teams.

2. Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Since joining the Rangers, Panarin has averaged 1.34 P/GP, the highest mark for a left winger in the league. Panarin’s fantasy value takes a hit in leagues that emphasize goal-scoring because he doesn’t shoot often; in seven seasons, he has only eclipsed the 30-goal mark three times, but is in third place with 382 assists, behind only Patrick Kane (398) and Connor McDavid (458).

3. Jonathan Huberdeau, Flames

Opponents will say Huberdeau won’t be nearly as good without Aleksander Barkov, but let’s not forget that they played on different lines for most of the season and Huberdeau led the league with 54 first assists, according to IcyData. Only three players have scored more points than Huberdeau in the past four seasons: McDavid, Draisaitl and Kane.

4. Johnny Gaudreau, blue jackets

Gaudreau comes close behind Huberdeau with 51 first assists – equaling McDavid by the way – is Gaudreau, although there is some uncertainty about how he will fare in a team without a No. 1 Patrik Laine is an elite marksman to pair with Gaudreau, but expectations are not high for a bubble playoff team.

5. Kyle Connor, Jets

Connor is one of the best marksmen in the league and, like Ovechkin, ranks higher in leagues that weigh more than assists. Since entering the league, Connor is sixth in goals scored (176), 10th in shots (1141), and 18th in shooting percentage (15.4%, min. 100 goals). Although the Jets struggled for most of the season, Connor is coming off a career with 47 goals and 93 points.

6. Alex Ovechkin, Capitals

Turning 37 in September, Ovechkin remains one of the most fearsome shooters in the league, but his consistency has waned over the years. He scored 19 goals in the first 23 games of the season, but only 13 in the next 30 before finishing the season with 18 in 14. Along with less PIM and fewer hits, Ovechkin is no longer a consensus fantasy pick in the first round .

7. Jake Guentzel, Penguins

Playing with Sidney Crosby certainly helps, but Guentzel even scored 40 with Crosby missing a chunk of time and not getting enough credit for his consistency. The two-time all-star is fifth in goals scored under left winger since his breakthrough with 40 goals in the season and third in G/GP (0.49) behind only Ovechkin (0.64) and Connor (0.50).

8. Gabriel Landeskog (C/LW), Avalanche

For about six seasons, the Avs have been playing against Landeskog in the middle quite frequently, and since the void left by Nazem Kadri was not really addressed, his ability to take face-off wins as an LW put him in the top five depending on your league’s settings. His injury history is worrying, but when he’s healthy, Landeskog is a points per game player with tons of appeal.

9. Chris Kreider (LW/RW), Rangers

Kreider has had an incredible two years with an even 20.0 S% (72 for 360), which is not only elite, but terribly elite. It seems more likely Kreider will score 30 goals than 50 next season, but it’s not impossible for him to do it again. Even without the elite score, Kreider offers a multi-category advantage in both shots and hits with two-wing suitability.

10. Brady Tkachuk, Senators

Tkachuk scores at a lower clip than any other player on this list, but in banger leagues he is an absolute beast – a unicorn really – with 288 shots, 117 PIM and 270 hits last season. In roto leagues, Tkachuk makes a strong case for being a first round pick among the elite scorers. How rare is a fantasy player like Tkachuk? In the cap era, only two players have managed to score at least 20 goals, 200 shots, 200 hits and 100 PIM in a single season: Tkachuk and David Backes, and both have done it at least twice.

Honorable Mention

Alex DeBrincat, Senators

DeBrincat’s return to the 40-goal club is commendable and in retrospect his 18-goal campaign in 2019-20 was the outlier. He is an excellent finisher playing on a team with more talent lined up than the entire Blackhawks offense last season. Another 40-goal season puts DeBrincat in the top 10.

Brad Marchand, Bruins

Marchand’s fantasy value for 2022-23 is taking a hit as he is expected to miss much of the season recovering from injury, otherwise he’s an unerring top-10 left winger who has only gotten better with age. Including the season that saw Marchand turn 30 in 2018-19, he is seventh in points (336) and sixth in P/GP (1.24), although everyone before him except Patrick Kane is at least three years younger.

Andrei Svechnikov, Hurricanes

Svechnikov is close and among the honorable mentions has the best chance of cracking the top 10 next season. He is a budding power forward who is close to a season of 40 goals per game with a high volume of both shots and hits, and he plays in a very talented young team. He is an excellent choice in the middle rounds.

Filip Forsberg, Predators

We’ll see if Matt Duchene’s playing on the wing shows continued success after the move helped Duchene get back on track and take Forsberg to a career of 42 best goals in his contract year. Forsberg had a pace of 50 goals with a higher than normal shooting rate of 18.6 and he needs to repeat this to be a top 10 LW option.

Jason RobertsonStars

Robertson has multiple seasons of 40 goals in him, but with scoring all over the league and with more talent than ever, scoring goals alone while sacrificing little in other categories really dampens his fantasy value. There were 17 players who scored at least 40 goals last season and Robertson was ranked 10th in PPG, 14th in assists, 14th in P/GP and 17th in shots, putting him at the bottom of the top 15 in a stacked position.

(Ranks are based on Yahoo’s pre-season settings and rankings are based on standard scores. Players who qualify for two positions are listed in parentheses.)