Aztec Football Names 2022 Team Captains

27-8-2022 12:44:00 o’clock Four captains announced

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State Soccer Team Has Named Seniors Jesse Matthews (San Diego/Christian High), Patrick McMorris (Santa Ana, California), Jonah Tavaic (Manhattan Beach, California) and Mark Uluave (Laie, Hawaii) as captains for the 2022 campaign. The quartet was chosen in a team vote on Saturday. Matthews, a former walk-on, led the Aztecs last year in catches (57), receiving yards (642) and receiving touchdowns (9), the most by an Aztec since Vincent Brown had 10 in 2010. Matthews shined especially on the trajectory, recording 37 catches for 465 yards and seven touchdowns in his last four games, including 11 receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns against No. 24/25 UTSA in the Frisco Bowl en route to hitting offensive MVP awards. Matthews has been named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List by the league media, Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports, and a first-team roster for the Mountain West first team. McMorris, who was named MW’s preseason co-defensive player of the year last month, started all 14 games for the Aztecs last year on safety. The MW 2021 first-team roster had a team-high 90 tackles (53 solo), including 2.5 tackles for loss, a team-best four interceptions for 61 yards, nine pass breaks and a 15-yard fumble recovery in 2021. McMorris has landed on three pre-season watch lists, including the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List (College Defensive Player of the Year), the Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List (Most Outstanding Defensive Player), and the Senior Bowl Watch List, and is a preseason first-team all-league selection by four publications. A two-time honorable mention for all MW picks (2020-21), Tavai had 47 tackles (23 solo) last year, including 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and 11 quarterback rushes in 14 starts. Tavai was sixth in the MW in sacks and seventh in tackles for loss. According to Pro Football Focus, he was second in the league in quarterback pressure (sacks/hits/rush) (61, T-7th in FBS) and rush (40, T-8th in FBS), finishing fifth in hits (11 , T-21st in FBS). Tavai has also been named to the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List, and a preseason all-league first-team pick by MW media, Phil Steele Magazine and Athlon Sports. Uluave started all 22 games of the past two seasons for the Aztecs at the center. Uluave was an all-competition commendation in 2021 after hitting just six hits (two hits, two rushes and two sacks) in 409 passing chances, according to Pro Football Focus. Plus, Uluave played the most snaps on the team (953). So far this preseason, Uluave has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List for the nation’s top center, the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List, and a preseason-first-team all-MW roster by the league media, Phil Steele. Magazine and Athlon Sports. Season tickets and tickets for one match for all seven 2022 San Diego State football home games for the inaugural season at Snapdragon Stadium are still on sale. There are many options available and a virtual 3D seat map from Snapdragon Stadium, fans can tour the seats before reserving season tickets. Members have several benefits, such as priority on-site parking and the flexibility to resell or donate games they cannot attend. For more information about season tickets, call (619) 283-7378 or email [email protected] Student tickets are again free and can be claimed on a first come, first served basis in the week of each home game. More information about student tickets can be found at GoAztecs.com/StudentTickets. Aztec home games include Arizona (September 3), State of Idaho (September 10), Toledo (September 24), Hawai’i (October 8), UNLV (November 5 for Homecoming Game), San José State (November 12) ) and Air Force (November 26). SDSU (12-2) finished last season with a school record of 12 wins, one of only 10 programs with a minimum of 12 wins. Only four teams had more wins than San Diego State, including National Champion Georgia, and CFP teams Alabama and Cincinnati. The Aztecs played against five teams that achieved double-digit wins in 2021, taking victories over Pac-12 Champion/Rose Bowl entrant Utah (10-4), UTSA (12-2) and Air Force (10-3).

SDSU, which played all 14 games outside of its own market, including eight “home games” two hours from campus at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, finished the 2021 season in 25th place in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. It marked the third time in the history of the program San Diego State made the final AP Top 25 poll (also 1977 (16th) and 2016 (25th)). The Aztecs were also ranked in every CFP poll in 2021.

