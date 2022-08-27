Attack finds rhythm as Auburn Volleyball finishes perfect weekend at Panther Invite





Next game: State of Alabama 31-8-2022 | 19:00 CT SECN+ Aug 31 (Wed) / 7:00 PM CT State of Alabama History ATLANTA, GA. Volleyball in the early morning is never easy, especially after an emotional win the night before. However, Auburn proved up to the challenge and found new gear to beat Marist, 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-9, 25-12) sophomore Fallan Lanham wasted no time igniting her team at the service line. Lanham opened the game with an ace and got off to a 5-1 start as Auburn settled into Saturday morning’s affair. Fellow sophomore Jordan Sinness ran the transgression and spread the love early and often. Chelsea Harmon and Akash Anderson each claimed two murders halfway through the set. Freshman Anderson led the team by three by the end. Serve-reception remained the constant for the Tigers in the opening frame. Aces of Sinness and newly crowned Ace Queen Kendal Kemp put the first set to bed. Anderson continued her productive morning at the GSU Sports Arena. By the end of the second set, the Reston, Virginia native hurled .444 with five. Anderson would finish the morning with a team-high 12 kills on .526 strokes. The Red Foxes wouldn’t go away, though. As a team, Marist hit .407 heading into the game in one set apiece. Auburn ramped up the intensity in the third. Anderson, Cassidy Tanton and Call Zimmerman set up an offensive display case. Together, the Tigers hit an insane .667 without a foul, leaving no doubt about the outcome of the set. Tanton, the red shirt freshman from North Carolina undoubtedly had her best performance in the Blue and Orange. Tanton finished with 10 kills to hit .348. Not to leave out the effort in the middle. Chelsea Harmon and Kendal Kemp kept the touches coming. At the start of the fourth set, the two together provided 11 block assists. Three aces gave the go-ahead for another red-hot start to the fourth set. The dynamic serving barrage, combined with a high attack rate, gave the Tigers all the confidence they needed to complete the perfect start to 2022. While Auburn didn’t equal the .667 in the third set, Barrett led the Tigers to .412 in the fourth. As a team, Crouch’s squad batted .356 in the win, its best batting percentage since securing .456 against Jackson State on August 28 last season. MATCH NOTES Akash Anderson (12) and Cassidy (10) Tanton each reached double-digit death tolls. Both career highs

(12) and Cassidy (10) Tanton each reached double-digit death tolls. Both career highs Call Zimmerman’s 9 kills in total were a career best.

9 kills in total were a career best. Auburn’s 14 blocks and 11 aces were both peak seasons

Kendal Kemp’s 9.0 blocks corresponded to the best career of the freshmen.

9.0 blocks corresponded to the best career of the freshmen. Auburn’s .356 hit rate was the best since he threw .457 against Jackson State on August 28, 2021.

Chelsea Harmon’s four blocks were a season high, two shy of her career-best in Portland. CROUCH’S COMMENTS “We didn’t get back to the hotel until 10pm last night and then it’s hard to play a game early this morning, especially as it was emotional last night. We came out a bit flat, that was expected, but I was extremely proud of how we responded. “We changed some things in the second set and challenged the team to get through the fatigue, and the response was clear. Lots of growth this weekend and some different situations to experience. Glad we came out on top .” on Cassidy Tanton and other players who have an impact on Saturday

“I’ve seen her do this over and over in training so I wasn’t particularly surprised. She had a few nerves in the beginning but came through and had a great game. If we orchestrate the attack at the pace we want Everyone has benefits.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/8/27/offense-finds-rhythm-as-auburn-volleyball-caps-off-perfect-weekend-at-panther-invite.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos