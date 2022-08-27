England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket result and scorecard as England win second test at Old Trafford





“It’s pretty big!” RSA defeated England in Home of Cricket Ben Stokes produced the crucial double blow to set England on course for a three-day thrashing of South Africa at Old Trafford. England ran home in the second Test with an innings and 85 runs – an even bigger margin than the one they lost in the same crushing fashion at Lords last week – crushing the tourists for 179. And it was Captain Stokes who proved his worth again inspiring all-round qualities, which followed his beautiful century on day two with a long period of bloody genius with the ball in hand. Fourth-wicket pair Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen had successfully sucked the heat out of England after a strong start from the hosts, blocking their way in a determined score of 87 in 261 balls. Lacking inspiration, it was up to Stokes to break their will as he removed the pair in successive overs at the start of the evening session. When he finished his work, he threw the new ball to James Anderson and Ollie Robinson who capped it all off in a blaze of glory by taking the last five wickets for just seven runs in the span of just 30 deliveries. They tied the series at 1-1, heading for a decider at The Oval. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:46 PM 1661618722 FROM! Lungi Ngidi b Robinson 0 (2); South Africa 179 all out (85.1) WICKET! And it’s over! That all took from a ball from the over… Robinson bowls wicket to wicket and clean bowls Lungi Ngidi. England wins! Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:45 PM 1661618640 South Africa 179-9 (85); K Verreynne 17, L Condition 0 – SA trail by Can Anderson finish things off to match James Anderson’s ending? It is Verreynne on strike, who defends the first few balls of the over well. Will he try to carry out the strike to protect Ngidi? At this point, all he can do is survive, pulling another snorer out of the penultimate delivery. Hell wants a single from the last ball, but can only block. Ngidi will go on strike against Robinson. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:44 PM 1661618377 South Africa 179-9 (84); K Verreynne 17, L Condition 0 – SA trail by Lungi Ngidi the last man in it. One ball to face… Ooooh – he hangs a bat out of it, but misses as he hurtles on towards Foakes. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:39 PM 1661618270 FROM! Anrich Nortje ct Foakes b Robinson 0 (2); South Africa 179-9 (83.5) Ollie Robinson is still steaming in and looking for a third wicket. And he finds it! WICKET! Great line and length for the seam, in the channel, a little extra bounce, Nortje plays on it and moves on to Foakes. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:37 PM 1661617954 FROM! Kagiso Rabada ct Root b Anderson 2 (7); South Africa 178-8 (83) Jimmy Anderson continues as England smells blood here. Verreynne takes the first ball, which is good for England, as Anderson is allowed to bowl for Rabada. A half appeal for lbw follows when one swerves late but the leg floated. He then defeats Rabada and ends up with another beauty – too good for him. It’s not! WICKET! Last ball from the over and Rabada plays at one outside, he edges it and is caught well in the briefs by Joe Root. England on the brink of victory. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:32 PM 1661617702 South Africa 177-7 (82); K Verreynne 15, Rabada 2 – SA path of 87 The new batter is Kagiso Rabada. He is off target with a few to see Robinsons end over. England have two wickets in two overs with the new ball. South Africa rocks. Luke BakerAugust 27, 2022 5:28 PM

